Cats are great companions, but for some people their company comes at a cost. Up to 1 in 5 people have an allergic response to cats, and this figure is increasing. There are many myths about allergies to cats, but what is fact and what is fiction? And can you still have a cat if you’re allergic? Myth #1: People are allergic to cat hair There is an element of truth to this myth. However, rather than the hair itself, substances on the hair are the source of the allergy. Most people allergic to cats react to a protein called Fel d...

13 MINUTES AGO