Ooops! I forgot the mushrooms
Close view of Chanterelle MushroomsJelena Juhnevica/Pexels. This is a recollection of events that happened to me. I grew up on the east coast, where the most popular mushrooms are the basic buttons at the store. And for the more adventurous, the hallucinogenic ones that are found everywhere in cow patties. I knew Oregon had mushrooms, but wow!
Do hypoallergenic cats even exist? 3 myths dispelled about cat allergies
Cats are great companions, but for some people their company comes at a cost. Up to 1 in 5 people have an allergic response to cats, and this figure is increasing. There are many myths about allergies to cats, but what is fact and what is fiction? And can you still have a cat if you’re allergic? Myth #1: People are allergic to cat hair There is an element of truth to this myth. However, rather than the hair itself, substances on the hair are the source of the allergy. Most people allergic to cats react to a protein called Fel d...
Where have all the garden birds gone this year? | Letter
Letter: Mary Julian wonders if the hot summer this year has wiped out the birds she would normally see in her east London garden in autumn
Gardyn review: easy gardening for a high price
Gardyn overview: simple gardening for a excessive worth. “The Gardyn takes everything I like about smart gardens and scales it up to include way more plants, but the app control is a bit finicky.”. Pros. Grows 30 vegetation at one time. Fully automated watering and light-weight publicity. Little day-to-day upkeep.
Flowers share resources by blooming at different times
During evolution, when there are limited resources available, plants and animals often compete for nutrients, mates, and habitats. This makes the flower-covered meadows of China’s Hengduan mountains an evolutionary mystery, sporting dozens of species of closely-related rhododendrons – a family of flowering shrubs – which all live in harmony. Now, a team of scientists led by the Field Museum in Chicago has found that these plants are able to co-exist because they burst into bloom at different times of the season, and thus, don’t have to compete for pollinators.
Field specialties only appear when the rice season is ripe, the price is nearly 13$ / kg and everyone likes to buy
Tettigoniidae only lives in the wild and is a specialty of the field when the rice season is ripe. Because the quantity is not enough to sell, the price is quite high. Surely many people living in the countryside also know about the Tettigoniidae. This is an insect, with a pointed head, long body, and yellow-green wings that often appear when the rice season is ripe. The characteristic of Muom Muom(Tettigoniidae) is that it lives entirely in the wild and cannot be raised, so its quantity is very scarce.
