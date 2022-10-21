ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
kitco.com

Gold has strong gains as mixed signals emerge about future rate hikes

Gold futures basis the most active December 2022 contract as of 5:05 PM EDT is currently fixed at $1662.50 after factoring in today's net gain of $25.70 or 1.57%. This strong gain was based upon differences among voting Federal Reserve members as they debate whether or not to decrease the size of the interest rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. There is certainly not a unanimous consensus as to the future actions regarding the pace and size at which the Federal Reserve continues to raise its Fed funds rate.
kitco.com

Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ

European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes

European shares rose on Monday, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European...
kitco.com

Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
kitco.com

U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
kitco.com

As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
kitco.com

Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy

HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
Reuters

Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher

(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.
kitco.com

Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
cryptobriefing.com

The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards

Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
Zacks.com

British PM Truss Steps Down; Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, AAL Mixed

Ahead of today’s opening bell, plenty of economic and political data has hit the tape, sending moderate gains in pre-market activity notably higher at this hour. The Dow is currently trading +200 points, the S&P 500 +20 and the Nasdaq +60 points. These immediately blossomed from +160, +10 and +25 points, respectively, an hour prior to this morning’s opening bell.
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.

