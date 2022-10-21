Read full article on original website
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
kitco.com
Gold has strong gains as mixed signals emerge about future rate hikes
Gold futures basis the most active December 2022 contract as of 5:05 PM EDT is currently fixed at $1662.50 after factoring in today's net gain of $25.70 or 1.57%. This strong gain was based upon differences among voting Federal Reserve members as they debate whether or not to decrease the size of the interest rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. There is certainly not a unanimous consensus as to the future actions regarding the pace and size at which the Federal Reserve continues to raise its Fed funds rate.
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
kitco.com
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ
European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
European shares rose on Monday, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European...
kitco.com
Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
Dow surges 748 points as US stocks rally on hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes
US stocks rallied on Friday, boosted by hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes. All three indexes ended the day higher, with the Dow climbing over 700 points. The 10-year Treasury edged lower as investors began to slash expectations of a 75 point rate hike in December. Stocks rallied on...
kitco.com
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
kitco.com
Gold price ending the week on solid footing above $1,650 but bearish sentiment remains firm
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. For the third consecutive week, Wall Street analysts are solidly bearish on gold prices in the near term;...
kitco.com
As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
kitco.com
Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy
HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.
kitco.com
Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
cryptobriefing.com
The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards
Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
Zacks.com
British PM Truss Steps Down; Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, AAL Mixed
Ahead of today’s opening bell, plenty of economic and political data has hit the tape, sending moderate gains in pre-market activity notably higher at this hour. The Dow is currently trading +200 points, the S&P 500 +20 and the Nasdaq +60 points. These immediately blossomed from +160, +10 and +25 points, respectively, an hour prior to this morning’s opening bell.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
