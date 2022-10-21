Read full article on original website
Related
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Elon Musk says he thinks there will be a recession until the spring of 2024, soon after he slammed the Fed's rate hikes
The technology billionaire responded to a Twitter user asking him how long a recession will last. "Just guessing, but probably until spring of '24."
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
Dow Rises 1.5%; Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 1.50% to 31,547.65 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 10,972.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.38% to 3,804.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius says stocks could stay buoyant amid Fed rate hikes and a possible recession
History shows that stocks can still make gains amid the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, Mark Mobius said. The billionaire investor noted that the key is finding companies that have enough pricing power to weather high inflation. "But there's no question that the Fed could go much much higher, and there...
Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.
CNBC
Dow rises more than 400 points as Wall Street tries to add to last week's rally
The three major indexes rose Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 483 points higher, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 was up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq added 1%. Investors will watch for...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes
Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
CNBC
Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty
Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
US stocks finish lower as Fed official's dour inflation outlook pushes key bond yields to fresh 14-year highs
US stocks fell Thursday, stretching their losses into a second consecutive session. A "disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation" will keep the Fed raising interest rates, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. IBM and AT&T rose after their earnings reports while Tesla shares dropped. US stocks fell Thursday, stung...
kitco.com
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says
Stocks usually rally after midterm elections as political gridlock is often the result, preventing big policy swings that scare investors. But a rally after this midterm cycle is unlikely as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes have raised the odds of a recession, BlackRock said. "We see a bigger problem for...
Comments / 0