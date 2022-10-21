ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
Benzinga

Dow Rises 1.5%; Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 1.50% to 31,547.65 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 10,972.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.38% to 3,804.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Reuters

Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher

(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
Reuters

BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
CNBC

Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty

Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
kitco.com

U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
