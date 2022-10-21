Read full article on original website
Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. All three major U.S. stock indexes were...
U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by an environmental group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions. Carney, speaking to a committee of...
Bank of England acutely aware of impact of rising rates, Ramsden says
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was "acutely aware" of the impact that its interest rate increases were having on borrowers but the BoE would take the steps needed to get inflation back to target. "I have every confidence that...
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
Positive divergences abound in precious metals
Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday's action...
Dollar rises amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound choppy as Sunak gets top job
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday despite another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling was choppy after Rishi Sunak was picked to become Britain's third prime minister in the last seven weeks, and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The...
Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
Swiss sight deposit levels fall near central bank's goal
ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Cash held by commercial banks overnight with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) fell by another hefty chunk last week, data showed on Monday, with the central bank close to its goal of mopping up excess liquidity. Total sight deposits fell to 597.641 billion Swiss francs...
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
Yellen taking steps to enhance Treasury market, boost funds resilience
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is taking steps to strengthen the resilience of the Treasury debt market and private money market and bond funds, but the U.S. financial system is functioning well despite elevated global volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. Yellen, speaking to the Securities...
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
Credit Suisse to pay $234 mln to end French tax probe
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) agreed to pay France 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case on Monday, putting another legal headache behind it as it prepares a strategic overhaul. The agreement resolves an investigation in France over whether the...
