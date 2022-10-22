Read full article on original website
Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby
PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
Candidates for public office to speak at Graves County candidate forum
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State, county, city and school board candidates will speak and answer the public's questions at a candidate forum from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The forum will be at the Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center at 302 West Water St. in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Inflation impacts Halloween expenses, including decorations, candy
PADUCAH — Halloween is coming up, and people throughout the community are preparing with decorations and treats. However, with inflation impacting prices for Halloween goods, expenses are increasing. It's a sight to see. People are pulling up to one particular house on Jefferson Street that is catching the eyes...
Angel tree registration kicks-off at KY Oaks Mall
PADUCAH — With financial distress impacting families across the nation, the Salvation Army understands not everyone can afford to purchase Christmas present. Their Angel Tree program helps match donors with families in need, ensuring hundreds of thousands of children in the United States experience the joy of Christmas morning.
Paducah police partner with health agencies for drive-through medication take back day
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is partnering with Mercy Health and the Purchase District Health Department to offer a drive through prescription-drug take back event at the Paducah Medical Pavilion on October 29. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot...
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
Donate Life display honors memory of Livingston County woman, encourages organ donation
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — About 1,000 people in Kentucky are waiting for an organ transplant. To raise awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor, Livingston County on Friday unveiled a new Donate Life poster. The poster features Amelia Wilson, who was the wife of Livingston County Attorney...
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
Wake Up Weather: 10/24/2022
PADUCAH — Comfortable morning with much needed rain in the forecast this week. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
South Dakota erases 2-touchdown deficit, beats So. Illinois
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both ran for 100 yards and South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 27-24 after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Eddie Ogamba's 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes their first lead of the...
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
Marshall County hosts cross country regional meet
BENTON, Ky. - Thirty-one area teams across three classes competed at Marshall County High School on Saturday to try and punch their ticket to state. In class 1A, Dawson Springs boys team finished in first place. On the girls side, the St. Mary Lady Vikings took home a regional title.
KY I25 blocked by crash in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi-crash is blocking KY 125 near the Middle Road intersection. According to a Monday release, the crash involved a SEMI and is expected to take about 3 hours to clear.
City of Carbondale Police Department investigating homicide
CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street. The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
HOWL-O-Ween supports local dog park, hosts activities for you and your pet
CARBONDALE, IL — Support your PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park and enjoy seasonal fun with your furry friend at the HOWL-O-Ween tent at Carbondale Safe Halloween. Join the Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks for a costume contest, pet parade and more at the Murdale Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Carbondale man indicted on murder charges stemming from early October shooting death
CARBONDALE, IL — A suspect has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree murder, officials say, in relation to the early October shooting death of a Chicago man. As Local 6 previously reported, 37-year-old John Pruitt was shot in Carbondale on October 3. He...
Work zone restricts traffic to one lane at two sites in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor plans work zone lane restrictions for bridge deck overlay work at two locations in Graves County starting this week. Motorists should be prepared for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at these locations:. KY 408/Viola Road.
Brister's 3 TD passes, Bolden's long pick-6 spark Lindenwood
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Cade Brister threw three touchdown passes, Darion Bolden returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and Lindenwood rallied from an early deficit to defeat Murray State 33-18. Murray State took a 12-0 lead on two short touchdown runs by Lucas Maue, but the Racers would not score another touchdown.
