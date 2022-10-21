ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

Towers Family to Host Festival of Trees to Benefit Compass Hospice

Compass’ Festival of Trees will be hosted December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area. All proceeds will benefit hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout Caroline County provided by Compass, the sole provider in Caroline County.
DENTON, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30

“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs

Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Opinion: TIP’s Dan Watson Makes Closing Argument for 2022 Election Regarding Lakeside and Candidates

Talbot Integrity Project leader Dan Watson offer a oral closing argument for the organization’s platform to “Reset Lakeside” in the November 8th election. We have already voted for those candidates that have promised to reset Lakeside. The project should be stopped entirely unless you want a community where access to good schools and health care will suffer immeasurably. The time to vote is NOW. The project t is all about GREED and not in the best interests of our citizens.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business

PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
PERRY HALL, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Fire Damages Caroline County Home

RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy