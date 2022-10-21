Read full article on original website
Towers Family to Host Festival of Trees to Benefit Compass Hospice
Compass’ Festival of Trees will be hosted December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area. All proceeds will benefit hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout Caroline County provided by Compass, the sole provider in Caroline County.
Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30
“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers
The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization
Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.
Baltimore County residents share concerns during community walk with police, leaders
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police and elected officials met with residents Monday evening for a community walk along the Liberty Road corridor. The goal was to bring elected officials to community members who shared everything from neighborhood size to county-wide concerns. On Monday, people showed up outside Woodmoor...
Process of Perfecting Grape-Growing Led to Success for Brothers of Nottingham Winery
Wayvine Winery and Vineyard.Image via Wayvine Winery and Vineyard. James and Zach Wilson of Wayvine Winery and Vineyard in Nottingham learned which grapes can grow in Pennsylvania as they went, writes Rebecca Logan for Lancaster Online.
Volunteer Fire Dept. Gets State-of-the-Art Airboat for Susquehanna Flats Rescues
Emergency crews on the upper Bay will soon be able to respond to those tricky shallow-water rescues more easily and safely. The all-volunteer Susquehanna Hose Company (SHCo) in Havre de Grace just announced they’re getting a state-of-the-art airboat. It will be the department’s first vessel of this kind and the only airboat in service in the area.
Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs
Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
Opinion: TIP’s Dan Watson Makes Closing Argument for 2022 Election Regarding Lakeside and Candidates
Talbot Integrity Project leader Dan Watson offer a oral closing argument for the organization’s platform to “Reset Lakeside” in the November 8th election. We have already voted for those candidates that have promised to reset Lakeside. The project should be stopped entirely unless you want a community where access to good schools and health care will suffer immeasurably. The time to vote is NOW. The project t is all about GREED and not in the best interests of our citizens.
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
Von Paris family celebrates rededication of Upper Falls home following two-alarm 2020 fire
UPPER FALLS, MD—The von Paris family celebrated the completion of repairs and renovations to their Upper Falls home over the weekend. The three-story Georgian-Colonial home located at 11611 Franklinville Road burned down in a two-alarm fire in January 2020. Despite the valiant efforts of local first responders, the entire...
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business
PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
