Lakers Lose Matchup With McKendree
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo wraps up their time in the CWPA DII Championships with a loss to McKendree Sunday morning. The two teams met up inside the Hallman Aquatic Center with the Bearcats able to take home the 13-6 win. How it Happened. Mercyhurst got out to...
Men's Hockey Splits with Clarkson
Potsdam, NY—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team tried to build on the momentum of their first win last night but couldn't secure the sweep over Clarkson on the road. The Lakers fell by a score of 5-1. How it Happened. Early in the opening period, the Golden Knights found the...
Mercyhurst Rowing Finishes Head of the Charles
Boston, Ma. - Mercyhurst Rowing put together a solid outing on Sunday, October 23rd, in the Head of the Charles. The Lakers found themselves on the podium once at the finish of the event as they started the 2022-23 campaign the way they hoped. How it Happened. Men's lightweight fours...
Mercyhurst Falls to Golden Knights
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football made the short trip to Gannon Saturday afternoon with the Golden Knights able to get the win. Mercyhurst did all they could to keep pace with their opponent, but were unable to do so as they fall to 2-6 on the year in the 49-14 loss.
No. 2 Lakers Grab Senior Day Win Over UPJ
Erie, Pa. - After climbing two spots in the most recent United Soccer Coaches ranking, Mercyhurst added two more wins to their ledger as they now sit at 15-0-1 while claiming their second PSAC West title in a row. The team's most recent win came against the Mountain Cats on Saturday in a 5-0 win to give them their 11th straight win via the shutout.
Women's Soccer Loses to IUP
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer fails to defeat IUP in their senior night game at Mercyhurst Soccer Field. Despite great efforts by the Lakers, the Crimson Hawks win by a score of 2-0 as the Lakers move to 9-4-4 and hold at second place in the PSAC West.
Mercyhurst Falls to No. 1 West Chester
West Chester, Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey found themselves inside Vonnie Gros Field Saturday evening with a matchup with one of the top teams in the country. The Lakers faced West Chester inside their own confines with the Golden Rams getting the win by a final of 6-0. How it...
Women's Bowling Places Second After Day Two of Bearcat Open
Fairview Heights, Ill. – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling climbs up in the ranking, as they finish 2nd after day two of Bearcat Open Tournament. After a great start to the competition, the Lakers followed that with another successful day as they advanced to the second spot in the tournament standings. After defeating 15th-ranked Maryville, 25th-ranked Newman and 24th-ranked LMU on the first day, the Lakers went on to win four more. They beat 21st-ranked UCM in the second match of the day and continued with wins against Tusculum, Kentucky Wesleyan, and Quincy.
Mercyhurst Drops Series to Big Red
Ithaca, N.Y. - Mercyhurst Women's Hockey looked to walk away from Lynah Rink with a split Saturday afternoon but were unable to do so as they fell to Cornell. The Lakers move to 5-5 on the year as they drop the series to the Big Red 7-2. How it Happened.
Men's Water Polo Falls to Salem
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem in the second game of CWPA DII Championships by a score of 23-6 as the move to 2-16 on the year. The Lakers returned to Hallman Aquatic Center for the second day of competition as they took on Salem to continue the tournament. The Tigers started the game well, as they put themselves in a 4-0 lead in the first quarter. Mercyhurst tried to answer as Joe Reisnma put the ball in the net with a nice shot to the right. Salem kept applying pressure, as they extended their lead to 9-1 in the first quarter. Despite great efforts, the Lakers couldn't come back from that deficit as they lost the game by a score of 23-6.
