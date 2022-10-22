Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem in the second game of CWPA DII Championships by a score of 23-6 as the move to 2-16 on the year. The Lakers returned to Hallman Aquatic Center for the second day of competition as they took on Salem to continue the tournament. The Tigers started the game well, as they put themselves in a 4-0 lead in the first quarter. Mercyhurst tried to answer as Joe Reisnma put the ball in the net with a nice shot to the right. Salem kept applying pressure, as they extended their lead to 9-1 in the first quarter. Despite great efforts, the Lakers couldn't come back from that deficit as they lost the game by a score of 23-6.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO