Geneseo, NY

westsidenewsny.com

New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native

Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
BROCKPORT, NY
rew-online.com

CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York

CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
ROCHESTER, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game

The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hilton assistant principal placed on leave

Hilton, N.Y. — Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, assistant principal of Village Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave, the Hilton Central School District announced in a message sent to parents Friday. O'Connell-Byrne previously served in the same role at Northwood Elementary School. The announcement comes two days after O'Connell-Byrne testified...
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages

The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
GREECE, NY

