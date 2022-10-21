Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com
New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native
Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
WHEC TV-10
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
rew-online.com
CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Football Frenzy: Victor tops McQuaid, Brockport wins thriller
Blue Devils top Rangers in Port Bowl on last-minute touchdown
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
iheart.com
Kucko’s Camera: Nature’s spotlight cast on Sodus
This was a bit of a surprise given the breezy weather we've had a of late
13 WHAM
Hilton assistant principal placed on leave
Hilton, N.Y. — Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, assistant principal of Village Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave, the Hilton Central School District announced in a message sent to parents Friday. O'Connell-Byrne previously served in the same role at Northwood Elementary School. The announcement comes two days after O'Connell-Byrne testified...
Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
Here’s how many people have the flu in Monroe County
For many people, the flu means little more than a few miserable days in bed. But for high-risk populations the flu can result in hospitalization, and sometimes carries a risk of death, according to the CDC
wellsvillesun.com
Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
