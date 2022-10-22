Read full article on original website
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Marielle Segarra. Today on the show, we are talking about student loans. If you have them, you've probably heard that the Biden administration just created this student debt relief program. People with student loans can apply to have up to $20,000 of their debt erased. Up until recently, though, it wasn't clear if certain loans qualified and what it would take to apply. But the federal government just opened the application, and we have answers to hopefully all of your questions about it. By the way, if you do have federal student loans, it's a good idea to figure this out soon because starting January 1, you will have to start paying them again. The government paused payments and interest because of the pandemic.
Conservative States Sue Biden Over Student Debt Plan
(Washington, DC) Six conservative states are moving forward with their lawsuit against the Biden administration over its student debt forgiveness plan. Court documents filed Tuesday argue that the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina would be financially harmed if the federal government canceled billions in student loan debt. The suit also claims the president lacks the authority to forgive student debt. Under Biden’s plan, borrowers making less than 125 thousand a year can claim up to 20 thousand dollars in student debt relief.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies
Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
NPR
Expanding Medicaid is popular. That's why it's a key issue in some statewide midterms
A dozen states have yet to adopt the low-income health care coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act, leaving hundreds of thousands of Americans uninsured. And it's become a driving issue in some statewide political campaigns this election season. Here's NPR's Laura Benshoff with more. LAURA BENSHOFF, BYLINE: About four...
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won her last race by 1,000 votes. This time she's facing a stronger than expected challenge from a far-right candidate stressing the impact of inflation. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic...
NPR
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising
The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
NPR
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
Business Insider
Judge orders NYC to rehire group of workers fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccines and give them back pay
The city has already appealed the decision, saying the COVID-19 vaccine is "critical to New Yorkers' public health."
NPR
What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
NPR
Jury selection has begun in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial
Audio will be available later today. In a New York City courtroom, jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization. The Manhattan district attorney has charged the company with criminal tax fraud.
NPR
There's a tight House race in a new North Carolina swing district
Voters in this fall's elections are choosing 435 members of the House of Representatives. But of all those races, fewer than three dozen are competitive. Voters in those few districts will determine which party controls the House. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith visited one. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: North Carolina's...
NPR
Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted
Greselda De Leon says she came to Boston to make money for her family in the Philippines but was treated like a slave. Jenifer McKim from our partner station GBH News reports De Leon's story is more common in the United States than most people understand. JENIFER MCKIM, BYLINE: De...
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
Penn State cancels Proud Boys founder's speech, citing the threat of violence
Citing "the threat of escalating violence," Penn State University canceled a campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes Monday night. Pepper spray hung in the air as protesters and counter-protesters confronted each other and helmeted police wielded batons on the campus. The event had an 8 p.m. start time,...
