The Natchitoches Central Chiefs football team traveled to Shreveport Friday, Oct. 14 to compete in a district game versus Captain Shreve High School. The Shreveport Gators were previously 3-3 and 0-3 in district play, while the Chiefs were 2-4 and 1-2 in district play. After falling 31-20 to the Gators the previous season, the Chiefs were inspired to make a comeback this year. With several starters out, such as their starting quarterback and wide receiver, Captain Shreve was at a slight disadvantage.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO