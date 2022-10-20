ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liberty
2d ago

The fearless loyalty that black lab has for it's owner is so beautiful and it definitely freaked out, LOL. The black lab is definitely the emotional one and will always have it's dad's back no matter what. But, let's give that white lab it's flowers too; it was quiet, but it took the short cut and was already in the water with it's dad when the black lab got to him, LOL. Never count the quiet ones out either. Conclusion, that man is lucky to have two beautiful, fearless and loyal dogs.😇🤗

Mel Marshall
1d ago

that's terrorizing that lab. even though it's not ment too, but the lab really believe something bad has happened to his owner.

Hakuna Matata
2d ago

Awww his cry made me shed a few tears. He was so worried!!! Go Boy!

