NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's sailing team took third place at the Yale Women's Interconference Regatta this weekend, their second-to-last event of the season. The Bulldogs battled tough conditions all weekend. On Saturday, the wind was too light to sail; one race was attempted but abandoned. On Sunday, a breeze of about 10 knots died slowly over the day, ending at about five knots. Nonetheless, eight races were completed on the second day of the regatta.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO