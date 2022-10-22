ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Take Third Place at the Yale Women's Interconference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's sailing team took third place at the Yale Women's Interconference Regatta this weekend, their second-to-last event of the season. The Bulldogs battled tough conditions all weekend. On Saturday, the wind was too light to sail; one race was attempted but abandoned. On Sunday, a breeze of about 10 knots died slowly over the day, ending at about five knots. Nonetheless, eight races were completed on the second day of the regatta.
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team fell to Harvard, 2-1, at Reese Stadium. With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 6-4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Ivy, while the Crimson improved to 7-4-3 overall and 1-1-2 in the Ivy. How It Happened. The Crimson had a...
yalebulldogs.com

Senior Day Thriller! Yale Tops No. 24 Penn 3-2 in OT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Field Hockey Class of 2022 got a memorable send-off Saturday on Senior Day at Johnson Field, as the Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit for a 3-2 win vs. Penn in overtime. Fittingly, the seniors played a key role in the victory. Yale...
yalebulldogs.com

Booker's Strike Lifts Bulldogs to Victory Over Penn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Laila Booker first half goal, the Yale women's soccer team took down Pennsylvania, 1-0, at Reese Stadium. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 6-5-3 overall and 2-1-2 in the Ivy league, while the Quakers fell to 3-4-7 overall and 0-3-2 in the Ivy.
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Top Brown for 14th Straight Win

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale defense came to play Friday night and led the Bulldogs to their 14th straight win in a 3-1 victory over Brown at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. The scores of the match were 25-16, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-21. With the victory, the Bulldogs have the longest current winning streak in the nation. Yale also improved to 16-1 overall, 8-0 in Ivy League play and swept the season series from the Bears.
