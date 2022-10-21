Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Born Feb. 9, 1938, in North Webster, Paul was the son of Eugene and Esther Henwood. He spent his formative years in the Syracuse area and was a 1957 graduate of Syracuse High School. On Aug. 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to M. Jill Largen; she preceded him in death in September 2004. Paul was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, having earned the rank of corporal. While in the Army, Paul worked in artillery maintenance; this was a natural fit for him as he was very handy and could fix almost anything.

