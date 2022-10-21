ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell — UPDATED

Janette “Jan” Elaine (Dale) Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love and global teammate in the Great Commission of Jesus,...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Arlene Aboud

Arlene Aboud, 61, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born April 8, 1961. Arlene is survived by her mother, Ema Aboud, El Paso, Texas; and siblings, Bernice (Gary) Gatrell, Columbia City, Corrine Aboud, Dallas, Texas, Yvonne (Joe) Russell and John H. (Nina) Aboud Jr., both of El Paso, Texas;
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Ronnie Dean Cunningham

Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
GOSHEN, IN
Christopher M. Evett — UPDATED

Christopher Michael Evett, 50, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home in North Webster. Chris was born Jan. 13, 1972. He is survived by his daughters, Philena and Sydnee Evett; son, Frank Shell; father, James Evett; brothers, David and Jeff Evett; and sisters, Suzan Evett and Becky (Terry) Ruiz,
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Debra Ann Born

Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Gloria Elaine Whiting

Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928. On Jan. 22, 1950, Gloria married John W. Whiting. The two were wed for almost 71 years before John passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Colleen Phyllis Statler

Colleen Phyllis Statler, 92, Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Albion. She was born March 27, 1930. On Dec. 3, 1971, she married Harold Statler; he preceded her in death. Colleen is survived by her daughters, Deb (Al) Gaerte, Denice Schott, Sue (Tom) Asbury...
ALBION, IN
Linda Swoverland — PENDING

Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Paul Beezley — UPDATED

Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Born Feb. 9, 1938, in North Webster, Paul was the son of Eugene and Esther Henwood. He spent his formative years in the Syracuse area and was a 1957 graduate of Syracuse High School. On Aug. 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to M. Jill Largen; she preceded him in death in September 2004. Paul was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, having earned the rank of corporal. While in the Army, Paul worked in artillery maintenance; this was a natural fit for him as he was very handy and could fix almost anything.
SYRACUSE, IN
Gabriel Brian Barrus

Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, Wabash, died at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 22, 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Bryonna Barrus, Rochester; father, Glenn E. Barrus, Wabash; two sisters, Brandy Hoyt, Mesa, Ariz. and Mandy (Michael) Scorsone, Wabash; half-brother, Troy Barrus, Wabash; and half sister, Deana Barrus, Wabash.
WABASH, IN
Harriet I. Phend

Harriet I. Phend, 89, Middlebury, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1932. She is survived by six children, Brenda Vaughan, Middlebury, Robert W. Phend, Texas, Victoria L. (Jim) Snyder, Bourbon, James A. (Cathy) Phend, Plymouth, Cynthia J. Brauneker, Warsaw, and Pamela K. (Dan Litomisky) Phend, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Wayne Township

In preparing to run for the Wayne Township Trustee office, I studied every single statute in the Indiana State Code concerning Township Trustees. I researched the concerns for the township that were stated by the incumbent trustee and township board members from the 2018 election. I met with community leaders in local government, political parties, and non-profits to discuss their concerns for the poor of the township and what their relationship with the current trustee and township board looked like.
WARSAW, IN
Paula Kay Ahlfeld

Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, rural Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Ky. She was born Feb. 28, 1952. She married Gene Dangerfield on April 8, 2005; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Emily)...
WABASH, IN
Jerry O. Lentz

Dr. Jerry Owen Lentz, 89, Nappanee, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Nappanee. Jerry was born May 4, 1933. He married Barbara Jane Lowe on June 18, 1955; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, Stephen (Leigh Ann) Lentz, Aliso Viejo, Calif.,...
NAPPANEE, IN
Rochester Teen Receives Sagamore For Saving Friend’s Life

ROCHESTER – For the poise with which Rochester High School senior Jake Freeman handled an emergency situation — and the inspirational outcome of saving his good friend’s life — the 18-year-old has earned Indiana’s highest civilian award. On Thursday, Oct. 20, state Sen. Stacey Donato,...
ROCHESTER, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club Celebrating 75th Anniversary

SYRACUSE — Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club invites the public to its Diamond Jubilee 75th anniversary celebration at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Maxwelton Golf Club, 5721 E. Elkhart County Line Road, Syracuse. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, champagne toast, silent auction and more. “The...
SYRACUSE, IN
Candidates For Sheriff Talk Service, Leadership And Style

WARSAW — Both candidates for Kosciusko County sheriff have a long history of service in the U.S. military and law enforcement, but at Tuesday evening, Oct. 25’s Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce election forum, each man tried to give voters a better explanation of who he would be if elected sheriff.
Carol S. Knepp — PENDING

Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
BREMEN, IN
Judith Betty McGuire

Judith Betty McGuire, 81, Churubusco, passed away at 8:11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 4, 1941. Judy was married to Jerry Lee McGuire on July 17, 1980. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2011. Judy is survived by her...
CHURUBUSCO, IN

