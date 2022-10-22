SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In just under a year since exiting stealth in 2021, Valence Security, the industry leader in SaaS security remediation, is announcing its $25 million Series A round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund with participation from seed investor YL Ventures and additional investors including Porsche Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Alumni Ventures and Michael Fey, CEO of Island and former president of Symantec. This new investment round brings Valence’s total funding to $32 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005190/en/ Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers (Photo: Business Wire)

