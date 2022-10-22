ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandnow.com

Police seek information about alleged Kona assault and robbery

Big Island police are investigating after a 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man was allegedly assaulted and robbed. Officers responding to a report of an assault at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona determined that the victim was near the beach area fronting the park’s pavilion when he was confronted by two unknown men.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
CBS LA

Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings

Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy

One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Male Doula Claims Defamation from Woman's Group

HONOLULU-- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a former Hawaii based doula who is suing a group of women for defamation. The attorney representing 'Danny the Doula' says the birth-helper's business was ruined by libelous claims.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i firefighters extinguish multi-use building fully involved on ranch land

At about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke sighted on Old Coast Guard Road in North Kohala on the Big Island. A multi-use building on ranch land was fully involved with fire, according to the fire department. Firefighters extinguished the...

