bigislandnow.com
Police seek information about alleged Kona assault and robbery
Big Island police are investigating after a 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man was allegedly assaulted and robbed. Officers responding to a report of an assault at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona determined that the victim was near the beach area fronting the park’s pavilion when he was confronted by two unknown men.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest and charge Freetown man for allegedly breaking and entering into home
A Freetown man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a home in Freetown. According to Lieutenant Steven Abbott, 36-year-old Brandon W. DeMoranville of Freetown was charged with breaking and entering daytime felony and larceny from a building. On Thursday at approximately 7:15 a.m., Freetown police officers responded to...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and their parents) to only accept candy from trusted family and friends. The warning comes as first responders report a spike in fentanyl overdoses. Officials are also concerned about kids consuming THC edibles. Law enforcement officials...
KITV.com
Mother of a son who died in Sandy Hook Elementary shooting is helping to make the world a better place
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Students throughout Hawaii are helping to spread aloha by practicing different life skills that will help put an end to violence and bullying in schools. It's being made possible because of Scarlett Lewis. Lewis experienced the unimaginable in 2012.
KITV.com
Associate of alleged crime boss pleads not guilty to making beheading threats over social media
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An associate of alleged crime boss Michael Miske today pleaded not guilty to making threats to injure someone over social media. Lindsey Kinney is charged with threatening to cut off the heads of three people on Instagram, including a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources employee.
KITV.com
Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings
Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
Oxford high school gunman says he picked out the gun he used to kill 4 people — and he gave his dad the money to buy it for him
The gunman pleaded guilty Monday to 24 counts against him, including four counts of first-degree murder. He now faces life in prison.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
bigislandnow.com
West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy
One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
KITV.com
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
KITV.com
Male Doula Claims Defamation from Woman's Group
HONOLULU-- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a former Hawaii based doula who is suing a group of women for defamation. The attorney representing 'Danny the Doula' says the birth-helper's business was ruined by libelous claims.
KITV.com
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe opens first Hawaii location, more cafes planned
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe has officially opened its first location Tuesday in Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, with several more cafes in the works, its executives told KITV4. The popular Taiwanese chain, which sells coffee, tea, cakes, smoothies and other bakery items kicked off its soft...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i firefighters extinguish multi-use building fully involved on ranch land
At about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke sighted on Old Coast Guard Road in North Kohala on the Big Island. A multi-use building on ranch land was fully involved with fire, according to the fire department. Firefighters extinguished the...
