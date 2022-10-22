Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. POP Tuesday mountain bike ride: 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Mountain. All levels of riders are welcome. Info: pendoreillepedalers.com. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Phil and Julie, 88.5...
KREM
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 shortly after receiving her last rites from Father Reginald. Glenna Naccarato was born May 1, 1936, in Priest River to George and Ruby Naccarato. She was the fourth of eight siblings and perfectly well-rounded thanks to her large and loud Italian family. Glenna was the first of many generations of her family to establish a life in Priest River.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 25, 2022
Two boys’ and girls’ intramural volleyball games are being played every day during lunch hour. SHS Ponderettes are practicing a routine to the song “Wedding Bell Blues.” It will be performed at halftime of the Oct. 27 Football Festival game, according to Janice Rainey, drill team member.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Former LPOHS student pays it forward
SANDPOINT — Each time he drives past Lake Pend Oreille High School, Jimmy Weinand has noticed the wood stacked outside during the fall. A former student, he wanted to do something to help the school which gave him so much during his years there. So when he noticed longtime teacher Randy Wilhelm outside in the greenhouse this past spring, he stopped to talk and pitched an idea.
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter
Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 25 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Hearing Examiner will hold public hearings beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File V0015-22 - Variance - Anderson. The applicants are requesting a lot size minimum variance for the creation of two lots under the minimum required 5 acres. The parcel is 5.66 acres, and the property is zoned Rural 5. The project is located off Highway 2 in Section 26, Township 57 North, Range 3 West, Boise-Meridian. File CUP0014-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Gunter. The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate a child daycare center in a former church building on a ~1.28 (or ~0.49 acre) parcel. The property is zoned Rural 5. The project is located off Sagle Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 2 West, Boise-Meridian. File V0013-22 - Variance - Property Line & Wetland Setback. The applicants are requesting a 3'2" property line setback where 5' is required and a 38.5' wetland setback where 40 feet is required to construct a single family dwelling. The parcel is zoned Recreation (Rec). The project is located off Waterdance Way in Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 1 East, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Hearing Examiner. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4642 AD#567657 October 25, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is someone we can trust in Boise
Scott Herndon portrays himself as a good Christian, however he had to resort to telling lies and running a smear campaign against his opponent, Jim Woodward, in order to win the nomination in the primaries. Is this the type of person you want representing you in Boise?. I know he...
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
KHQ Right Now
The cost of Camp Hope
The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Library policy under a microscope
POST FALLS — Two motions to amend draft language for a material selection policy were shot down Monday during a special meeting of the Community Library Network Board of Trustees. In an ongoing discussion about library content review, Community Library Network staff recommended to the board that once an...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane woman meets students who will attend school named after her
It was quite a sight. Carla Peperzak, two weeks from her 99th birthday, fist bumping fifth and sixth graders who will be part of the first class at Carla Peperzak Middle School. They were at Ferris High School to hear her story about living in Nazi-occupied Holland during the early...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kinderhaven continues its mission to aid children in crisis
SANDPOINT — At first glance, bipartisan legislation signed into law in February 2018 seems groundbreaking for the protection of children currently in the care of the child welfare system. The Family First Prevention Services Act turns the focus toward keeping children with their families instead of placing them in out-of-home care. And, this is a good thing.
