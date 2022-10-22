NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Hearing Examiner will hold public hearings beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File V0015-22 - Variance - Anderson. The applicants are requesting a lot size minimum variance for the creation of two lots under the minimum required 5 acres. The parcel is 5.66 acres, and the property is zoned Rural 5. The project is located off Highway 2 in Section 26, Township 57 North, Range 3 West, Boise-Meridian. File CUP0014-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Gunter. The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate a child daycare center in a former church building on a ~1.28 (or ~0.49 acre) parcel. The property is zoned Rural 5. The project is located off Sagle Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 2 West, Boise-Meridian. File V0013-22 - Variance - Property Line & Wetland Setback. The applicants are requesting a 3'2" property line setback where 5' is required and a 38.5' wetland setback where 40 feet is required to construct a single family dwelling. The parcel is zoned Recreation (Rec). The project is located off Waterdance Way in Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 1 East, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Hearing Examiner. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4642 AD#567657 October 25, 2022.

