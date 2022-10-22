Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 26 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?
Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Local officials activate emergency operations center in effort to clear Camp Hope by Nov. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local officials are opening an emergency operations center in an effort to get resources and structure in place to disband Camp Hope by November 15. With the EOC in place, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is now overseeing all operations related to clearing the homeless encampment. The Spokane County Commission is also expected to pass an emergency proclamation by...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
Is Banning Drag Performances In Idaho Against The 1st Amendment?
Sometimes, boys dress like girls and put on a show. A show that a lot of people enjoy, be it members of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, or just folks who enjoy some fun entertainment. Were you about to guess that some people are irate about it and are doing everything...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
etxview.com
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho
It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
KTVB
What the early voting process looks like in Idaho
"So far we've had over 16,000 absentees requested, which is really good. We're also doing early voting this week and next week."
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is someone we can trust in Boise
Scott Herndon portrays himself as a good Christian, however he had to resort to telling lies and running a smear campaign against his opponent, Jim Woodward, in order to win the nomination in the primaries. Is this the type of person you want representing you in Boise?. I know he...
Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 24, 2022 State superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate. Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed her former […] The post Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Comments / 0