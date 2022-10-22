Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Library policy under a microscope
POST FALLS — Two motions to amend draft language for a material selection policy were shot down Monday during a special meeting of the Community Library Network Board of Trustees. In an ongoing discussion about library content review, Community Library Network staff recommended to the board that once an...
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 26 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow School Board Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker Resigns
A Moscow School Board member has resigned. Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker has resigned from the board. Shoemaker became a trustee in 2019 when she was the only candidate to file for the post. The Moscow School Board will discuss the vacancy and appointment process to fill the position during its meeting Wednesday night.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 25, 2022
Two boys’ and girls’ intramural volleyball games are being played every day during lunch hour. SHS Ponderettes are practicing a routine to the song “Wedding Bell Blues.” It will be performed at halftime of the Oct. 27 Football Festival game, according to Janice Rainey, drill team member.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Sherman Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, Idaho.
KREM
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Patty’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter
Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is someone we can trust in Boise
Scott Herndon portrays himself as a good Christian, however he had to resort to telling lies and running a smear campaign against his opponent, Jim Woodward, in order to win the nomination in the primaries. Is this the type of person you want representing you in Boise?. I know he...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 shortly after receiving her last rites from Father Reginald. Glenna Naccarato was born May 1, 1936, in Priest River to George and Ruby Naccarato. She was the fourth of eight siblings and perfectly well-rounded thanks to her large and loud Italian family. Glenna was the first of many generations of her family to establish a life in Priest River.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kinderhaven continues its mission to aid children in crisis
SANDPOINT — At first glance, bipartisan legislation signed into law in February 2018 seems groundbreaking for the protection of children currently in the care of the child welfare system. The Family First Prevention Services Act turns the focus toward keeping children with their families instead of placing them in out-of-home care. And, this is a good thing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Former LPOHS student pays it forward
SANDPOINT — Each time he drives past Lake Pend Oreille High School, Jimmy Weinand has noticed the wood stacked outside during the fall. A former student, he wanted to do something to help the school which gave him so much during his years there. So when he noticed longtime teacher Randy Wilhelm outside in the greenhouse this past spring, he stopped to talk and pitched an idea.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News Of Record - Oct. 14, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay at 6:22 a.m. Report of vagrancy on Colburn Culver...
