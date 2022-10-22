ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayview, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local officials activate emergency operations center in effort to clear Camp Hope by Nov. 15

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local officials are opening an emergency operations center in an effort to get resources and structure in place to disband Camp Hope by November 15.  With the EOC in place, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is now overseeing all operations related to clearing the homeless encampment. The Spokane County Commission is also expected to pass an emergency proclamation by...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs

COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Area gas prices inch lower

SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Parade of storms on the move

A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blue Lake logging prospects looking good

Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for October, 26 2022

LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News Of Record - Oct. 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay at 6:22 a.m. Report of vagrancy on Colburn Culver...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

County Comp Plan: What’s going on

SANDPOINT — Concern and criticism abound as the Planning Commission rewrites the county’s comprehensive land use plan, Jacob Gabell of the county Planning Department told the Bee. Gabell said he wants the public to know how and when they can comment — and how to follow the revisions...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA

