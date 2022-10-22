Read full article on original website
Local officials activate emergency operations center in effort to clear Camp Hope by Nov. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local officials are opening an emergency operations center in an effort to get resources and structure in place to disband Camp Hope by November 15. With the EOC in place, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is now overseeing all operations related to clearing the homeless encampment. The Spokane County Commission is also expected to pass an emergency proclamation by...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Hill residents dealing with water damage after maintenance work at nearby water tower
SPOKANE, Wash. – A City of Spokane maintenance project at a water tower on the South Hill became much more than that for nearby residents last week. The water tower, called the Garden Park Reservoir, is located near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Lee St., close to Hamblen Park.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
FOX 28 Spokane
Parade of storms on the move
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 26 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News Of Record - Oct. 14, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay at 6:22 a.m. Report of vagrancy on Colburn Culver...
KXLY
Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Why do most residents of Spokane never leave Spokane?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Spokane, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Bonner County Daily Bee
County Comp Plan: What’s going on
SANDPOINT — Concern and criticism abound as the Planning Commission rewrites the county’s comprehensive land use plan, Jacob Gabell of the county Planning Department told the Bee. Gabell said he wants the public to know how and when they can comment — and how to follow the revisions...
Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Longtime Spokane restaurant Azar’s officially closes on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 42 years of service, Azar’s is officially closing its doors on Saturday. Katy Azar, the owner of the Greek restaurant, says she chose to close the beloved restaurant and retire. She says after 42 years, she’s ready to take on a less physical job, planning to pursue a real estate career. The beloved restaurant closes at...
KREM
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
CDA officials believe economic difficulties will pass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Reports that the Federal Reserve may ease back on interest rate hikes sent stocks soaring Friday and gave Jimmy McAndrew the opening he was looking for: All is not lost when it comes to the economy. "This is not all bad news," said the vice...
