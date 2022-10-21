Read full article on original website
Senior Center lays off employees, including director
The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies, due to staffing closures. Several viewers say changing hours and closed doors at some Topeka Walgreens pharmacies are causing problems for them and their doctors. Four of their eight pharmacies were closed Friday, Oct....
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
The importance of cybersecurity awareness in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – October is cybersecurity awareness month. Everyone from educators to government agencies are pushing the importance of online safety. 27 News met up with Homeland Security Investigations to discuss the work they’re doing to combat cyber related crimes in the state. “The most important thing we can do as a parent is […]
Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph and Winter Lemery received a text message on their way home from St. Louis Sunday night saying their building at The Pines was on fire. They arrived home to find their apartment ruined. “I thought it might be some damage in the kitchen and that everything...
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
Pet dies following Topeka Apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pines Apartments near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka. While emergency crews were fighting the fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage the road was closed. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said eventually only two […]
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Shawnee County residents expressing views about sales tax proposal
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a normal fall afternoon the mini-train is making noise across Gage Park, but on November 8th, a ballot question will be making the noise. Currrently the Topeka Zoo is privately funded and funded by city taxes. Gage Park is funded by county property taxes. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center isn’t receiving […]
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
Officials caution Kansans about heightened wildfire risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With an increased risk of fires across Kansas this weekend, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding people to use caution and remember that it “only takes a spark.” The Kansas Forest Service was busy responding to wildfires across the state on Friday, and said that conditions could worsen Saturday and […]
Johnson County awards $10M in COVID relief money
Johnson County will allocate nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief money to address housing, food insecurity and small business needs.
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
