MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week. 10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather). Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also...
RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
Conference USA: Wrong ruling was made on PAT in FAU-UTEP game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, 24-21, over FAU on a walk-off field goal by Gavin Baechle, but Dana Dimel revealed on Monday that they shouldn’t have even needed his heroics. That’s because Conference USA’s officials incorrectly gave Florida Atlantic a second chance at a […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
The Monster Trucks Are Coming Back To El Paso Early Next Year
Every year the Sun Bowl explodes with the sound of roaring engines & the crunching of steel beneath giant wheels. Monster Jam is returning to the annual stop at Sun Bowl, however with a little twist. In the past Monster Jam comes during the month of March, usually around the...
'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for "extreme necessity or hardship.". The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium.
