Monahans, TX

cbs7.com

MCS band named 2022 TAPPS state marching champions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian School marching competed in the TAPPS state marching contest in Waco earlier this week. 10 marching bands competed at the state-level contest (which was held indoors due to inclement weather). Not only did the band receive Division One ratings but the group also...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland Legacy volleyball wins district title for 2nd year in a row

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Frenship in four sets on Tuesday night to capture the outright district title. It is the second season in a row that the Rebels were the sole champion of 2-6A. Watch the video above to see highlights, celebration, and reaction from Tuesday’s win.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Free Thanksgiving boxes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Conference USA: Wrong ruling was made on PAT in FAU-UTEP game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, 24-21, over FAU on a walk-off field goal by Gavin Baechle, but Dana Dimel revealed on Monday that they shouldn’t have even needed his heroics. That’s because Conference USA’s officials incorrectly gave Florida Atlantic a second chance at a […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs7.com

Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County missing person found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Natural gas and electricity bills expected to increase this winter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Natural gas and electricity bills are forecasted to be a lot higher this winter than they were last year. I sat down with two energy experts today that say despite the higher prices projected, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. “The idea that later...
MIDLAND, TX
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

