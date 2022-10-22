ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

How to watch Notre Dame hosting UNLV

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9nfI_0iifTvxq00

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week isn’t so easy, the Irish make their annual streaming game on Peacock.

Here are the viewing notes:

  • Game Day: Oct. 22nd, 2022
  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Peacock
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Have fun tonight and go Irish!

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
MICHIANA, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Volleyball’s Fantastic Run Ends In Regional Final

A hard fought battle between the Warsaw Tigers and the Lake Central Indians went the way of the latter Saturday night in the IHSAA 4A Regional 1 final between two of the final eight teams in the state. Lake Central took the match 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25) to advance to the semi-state round this weekend.
WARSAW, IN
joeinsider.com

Football Box Score: Buchanan 36, Centreville 28

Centreville was defeated 36-28 in their regular season finale at home Friday by Division 6 power Buchanan. The loss puts the Bulldogs at 6-3 and the Bucks at 8-1. Both teams now await their postseason draws with Centreville in the D8 field and Buchanan in D6. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th...
BUCHANAN, MI
1077 WRKR

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College student passes away following car accident

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is still over a week away, but that isn’t stopping Michiana from getting in the spirit. All along the Riverwalk in Mishawaka, parents, and kids put on their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed “Table-or-Treat.”. Organized by the Mishawaka Parks Department, over 90 local...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
GOSHEN, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy