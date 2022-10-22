How to watch Notre Dame hosting UNLV

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week isn’t so easy, the Irish make their annual streaming game on Peacock.

Here are the viewing notes:

Game Day: Oct. 22nd, 2022

Oct. 22nd, 2022 Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Have fun tonight and go Irish!

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen