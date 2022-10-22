Friday’s Scores

Watertown High School’s field hockey team has found its rhythm and has had a nearly perfect season so far, and the Raiders grabbed the attention of the Boston Herald. Watertown has not lost any games on the way to a 16-0 record. The Raiders have kept a clean sheet in all but one game, and outscored opponents 100-1. The lone exception was a 2-1 victory over Div. 1 power Andover.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO