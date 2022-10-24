ECU: Theta Chi has 'taken action' on drink tampering incident

East Carolina University on Friday said that it will continue to work with a fraternity after the frat took action in regard to an August report of drink tampering and sexual assault.

ECU News Services on Friday shared a report distributed to the campus community by the vice chancellor of student affairs that detailed how reports against Theta Chi fraternity have been addressed.

Most recently, Theta Chi was under fire for two allegations of drink tampering said to have occurred Aug. 20. One of those incidents allegedly led to a sexual assault. Friday’s message said ECU can confirm Theta Chi at ECU and its national organization took action in response to the allegations but could not offer specifics due to privacy laws and university policy.

“While the university cannot share information involving individual students, we can confirm that the ECU chapter of Theta Chi fraternity has taken action regarding this incident with the assistance of the national fraternity,” the message said.

A request for comment from Theta Chi’s national headquarters was not returned Friday. The local chapter issued a statement to the campus newspaper, The East Carolinian, that the member in question had been suspended and the chapter had halted activities involving alcohol.

Greenville police have been investigating the assault report but have not announced a resolution to the case. ECU’s message to campus was issued after calls to close down the chapter, which has a history of drink tampering reports.

“In each of these instances, the Theta Chi chapter members, national fraternity, and local alumni leadership cooperated with the university processes while also conducting their own investigations,” ECU’s message said. “The university continues to review current reports and simultaneously work with the leadership of Theta Chi to discuss next steps regarding educational interventions focusing on student safety and accountability.”

The message also included information on investigations of drink tampering dating back to September 2020 at the fraternity house, 509 W. Fifth St. Drink tampering was reported on Sept. 24, 26 and 30 of that year when three victims alleged they were given pre-poured drinks from someone at a Theta Chi party. Those allegations were not substantiated, according to the university’s report.

In 2021, ECU issued a warning after Greenville police received a report of sexual assault on Oct. 29. That incident led Chancellor Philip Rogers to issue a cease and desist order which suspended fraternity activities for a minimum of 30 days while a review was conducted. That directive was suspended in February but the fraternity was placed on disciplinary probation until February 2023 for alcohol violations and endangerment.

During the investigation Theta Chi was found to have served alcohol to minors, Friday’s message said.

The message added that results of completed conduct cases involving student organizations where a group has been found responsible are available at https://studentengagement.ecu.edu/chapter-status/ along with definitions related to the university’s code of conduct.

On Sept. 29 ECU’s Student Government Association passed a resolution calling for a four-year suspension of Theta Chi pending the results of the university’s investigation.