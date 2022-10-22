PItt County animal advisory board to hear dangerous dog appeal

The Pitt County Animal Services Advisory Board will convene a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to hear the appeal of a potential dangerous dog declaration following an August incident.

On Aug. 22, a chocolate Labrador retriever mix escaped from its home in Simpson, ran off its property and engaged a yellow Labrador retriever mix that was being walked on a leash. Both the yellow Lab and its owner were injured and had to seek medical treatment.

Because the dog was off its property without a leash and because it caused injuries, Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton said he had to declare it potentially dangerous under the county’s animal control ordinance and state law.

When a dog is deemed potentially dangerous, its owners must restrain the animal with a leash and muzzle when it is off their property. They also must post a sign indicating a potentially dangerous animal is on the property, obtain a certificate of insurance and register it with Animal Services.

The owners also have to affix a tag on the animal’s collar that shows its rabies vaccination is up to date.