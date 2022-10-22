ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

How Long Should Your Workouts Actually Be? Probably Not as Long as You Think

Juggling the responsibilities of work and family can take a lot of mental and physical energy. And let’s be honest: For many people, working out can feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. If you don’t have a lot of free time to work out but want to make sure to get your steps in, you’re probably curious about how much time it takes to reap the rewards of exercise. How long should workouts be, anyway?
boxrox.com

HIIT Workouts for Men Over 50

It’s no secret that staying healthy and losing weight gets more difficult as you get older. Being over 50 doesn’t make you old, but it does mean that things have changed a little, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Change is inevitable and it’s something you can embrace.
ohmymag.co.uk

The length of your hair says a lot about your personality

Our hair, and our relationship with it, can often be a journey, to say the least. It literally grows while we grow as a person, until, well, we cut it. Our hair is essentially tied to the way we see ourselves, and the way we want others to perceive us, and this involves a ton of internal hormones that we call emotions. We’ve all been there, from placing too much faith in ourselves with scissors as a teenager, because we were absolutely sure that we could DIY the perfect bangs, to finally learning how to best style our hair based on its colour and texture. It’s a long process involving a lot of experimentation and emotions.
Campus Times

The key to your dream workout routine

Ever gotten a sudden burst of motivation to work out that only lasts a week? Or created a whole workout plan for yourself only to lose that motivation a few days later? If this is you, I feel you — that was me, too. There was a time in...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Weight Training Plus Aerobic Exercise Linked to Greater Longevity

Combining weight training with aerobic exercise (cardio) is linked to greater longevity than either form of physical activity by itself, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Weight training is a specific category of strength training, also known as resistance training, using weights for...
Gear Patrol

Conquer Your Next Routine With Fox Racing's Essential Workout Shorts

After years of providing fans with durable performance bike products – Fox Racing is expanding into the training sector. Jeff McGuane, Fox Racing CEO emphasizes that, "The introduction of our training line honors athletes who are invested in elevating their personal performance and committed to being the best version of themselves." Curious to try something right away? Consider the brand's versatile, Core 7" shorts.
boxrox.com

How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?

How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...

