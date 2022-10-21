Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bobcats Drop in Standings; Lake View Needs Help for Playoff Berth
SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little Southwest Conference Starting things off with the big schools and the Little Southwest Conference. The Central Bobcats lost to the Midland Legacy Rebels 56-29. Frenship lost to the Permian Panthers in crazy fashion 42-41 and Midland beat the Odessa Bronchos 41-31. There are not undefeated team in this district and…
High School Football: Refugio makes statement with win against rival Shiner
REFUGIO — If there was one thing Refugio senior Eziyah Bland wanted more than winning a state championship in his final season, it was to beat Shiner. The back-to-back Class 2A state champion Comanches had won the previous two meetings, which resulted in Bland and Refugio’s season coming to an end. ...
Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings
CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
Friday Night Roundup: Forsan holds off Christoval in key district battle
Forsan and Christoval battled for three quarters before there was any action on the scoreboard Friday in a District 3-2A Division I football game in Forsan. The Buffaloes fell behind 6-0 in the fourth quarter when Manuel Riojas scored from two yards out for the Cougars but Forsan responded with 14 unanswered points and got a defensive stand to sew up a 14-6 win in a battle for the top spot in the district standings.
Arizona State sports digest: Marcus Bagley, DJ Horne receive preseason Pac-12 recognition
ASU guard DJ Horne and forward Marcus Bagley were named to the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason All-Conference second team on Monday. This is the second consecutive year that Bagley, a sophomore, has been a Preseason All-Conference selection, previously landing on the First Team prior to last season. He has averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds...
Commanders HC Rivera preaches importance of in-game experience and growth
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are coming off their second-straight win after defeating the Green Bay Packers Sunday, 23-21. Despite the young team’s success, head coach Ron Rivera is focused on how his players are growing and learning. “Young guys have to learn and the only way they can learn that […]
Comments / 0