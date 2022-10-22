Read full article on original website
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17. According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week. When questioned the girl...
Odessa Animal Shelter to offer holiday vaccination special
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering a holiday vaccination special for all cats. All vaccinations will only be $5 for the rest of October. People can find out more information about the vaccination deal and other services at the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
Texas Rangers investigating inmate death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the Texas Rangers is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday evening. According to Griffis, 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell was taken into custody on October 2 and had been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, both […]
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
Affidavit: Toddler found living in ‘extremely dirty’ conditions, mom arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she left her four-year-old daughter home without proper supervision; the child was found walking alone outside. Kitrena Pettigrew, 39, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, around 8:40 a.m. on October […]
Man accused of assaulting hospital security guard
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard. Samuel Trayon, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, around 4:30 a.m. on October 20, an officer with...
Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191
If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
