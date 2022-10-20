Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Related
KTVZ
The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement
A few blocks from the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, America’s battle over abortion is playing out under one roof. On one side of a squat single-story office building, a Planned Parenthood clinic offers reproductive health care and refers patients for abortions. Next door is a branch of Pregnancy Decision Health Center, a crisis pregnancy center that offers counseling and support for pregnant women — but also works to dissuade them from terminating their pregnancies and has been accused of promoting misinformation about abortion.
KTVZ
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say — not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde
A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
KTVZ
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in southeastern Nebraska says at least two grassland fires south of Lincoln threatened hundreds of residents. The nearly 300 residents of Hallam, about 20 miles south of Lincoln, were ordered to evacuate, along with rural residents of southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County. Officials say three homes and several outbuildings were destroyed, and two firefighters were injured before the southeastern Nebraska fires were contained. Fires near Wisner in northeastern Nebraska and Harrison and Montgomery counties in western Iowa also forced brief evacuations.
KTVZ
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KTVZ
New York governor’s race more competitive than expected as crime concerns take center stage
The last time New York elected a Republican statewide, when Gov. George Pataki clinched his third term, Rudy Giuliani was still being called “America’s Mayor” and Manhattan was in the thick of rebuilding a little more than a year after the 9/11 attacks. Two decades later, the...
KTVZ
Cold and rainy week ahead
Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
KTVZ
More rain and snow coming
We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
Comments / 0