Petr Mrazek Injured, Blackhawks Recall Arvid Soderblom

Mrazek suffered a “small injury” that caused him to exit early from the Blackhawks’ home opener.

The Chicago Blackhawks have shuffled goalies for the first time this season. Petr Mrazek suffered an injury during Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings, resulting in Arvid Soderblom getting the call from the Rockford IceHogs.

Mrazek exited after the second period due to what he deemed a “small injury.” Head coach Luke Richardson corroborated the diagnosis but said Mrazek likely would not practice Saturday.

Petr Mrazek stopped 15 of 18 shots he saw against the Red Wings. Alex Stalock took over and made 10 saves to help the Blackhawks lock down their home opener.

With Mrazek’s status in question, Arvid Soderblom will join the Blackhawks. He had a 3.73 GAA and .903 save percentage in two AHL games entering Friday.

The Chicago Blackhawks are back in action Sunday for a matinee tilt against the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is at 1:00 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .