Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
“Tech or Treat” Rescheduled for Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
The City of Tuscaloosa rescheduled the 2022 "Tech or Treat" event due to the threat of potential severe weather, according to a Monday afternoon announcement. As previously reported, the 6th annual event was originally scheduled for Tuesday. City leaders moved the event until Wednesday, October 26 according to a release.
Junior League of Tuscaloosa Hosts Holiday Movie Fundraiser
The holiday season is upon us and The Junior League of Tuscaloosa (JLT) is hosting its newest fundraiser and community event, "Merry & Bright," at the Bama Theatre on Saturday, December 17. This is an event where families can enjoy Christmas classics at the newly renovated Bama Theatre located at...
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
Pedestrian Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car in West Alabama Monday
The Jasper Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday evening. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident happened Monday evening on Highway 69 near Icehouse West in Jasper. The post stated the pedestrian was later airlifted to a...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
West AlabamaWorks Brings Back “Worlds of Work” Event for High School Students
Ninth graders from the West Alabama area had opportunities to explore career opportunities in various fields with the return of the in-person Worlds of Work event on Thursday. The event, which is being hosted at Shelton State Community College Thursday and Friday, made its first in-person return since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently in its seventh year.
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama
A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
