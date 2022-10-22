ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookwood, AL

Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night

No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set

Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban

Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team

The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
West AlabamaWorks Brings Back “Worlds of Work” Event for High School Students

Ninth graders from the West Alabama area had opportunities to explore career opportunities in various fields with the return of the in-person Worlds of Work event on Thursday. The event, which is being hosted at Shelton State Community College Thursday and Friday, made its first in-person return since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently in its seventh year.
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
