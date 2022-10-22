Dates, tickets, ranking points: Everything you always wanted to know about Wimbledon 2023 (but never had time to find out)

Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Petr Korda, Agassi, Nadal: Everything you ever wanted to know about Sebastian Korda (but never had time to find out)
As the son of a former Grand Slam champion, Sebastian Korda has big shoes to fill but with the help of his father Petr, Andre Agassi and of his prodigious talent, he is already making waves. Here are 10 questions about the young American.
tennismajors.com
Cahill offers Halep support: “No chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero.”
Darren Cahill, the former coach of Simona Halep, issued a passionate plea on Sunday in support of Simona Halep, who has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test at the US Open. Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, an anti-anemia medication that can boost red blood cell production. The 31-year-old...
