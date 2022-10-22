Read full article on original website
WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds firm at the top as Pegula and Gauff make Top 4 debuts
Poland’s Iga Swiatek held firm to the No 1 spot on the WTA Tour, beginning her 29th week at the top of the world rankings. The 21-year-old has a lead of 5,780 points over her closest challenger – Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, who sits at No 2. Weeks...
Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
Nakashima edges Goffin to reach second round in Basel
American Brandon Nakashima moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Belgian wildcard David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday. Moving on 💪@b_nakashima defeats Goffin 2-6 7-6 6-4 and makes the second round at #SwissOpenIndoors! pic.twitter.com/JfNXy3ftbD. — Tennis...
Swiss Indoors: Rinderknech reaches quarter-finals
French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech beat Slovak Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 51, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and French qualifier Ugo Humbert next.
Tsitsipas has to battle to beat Novak, books spot in Vienna second round
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by winning against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will play Croat Borna Coric next. Tsitsi-pass 🏃♂️. World No.5 @steftsitsipas proves...
Swiss Indoors: Molcan reaches second round
Slovak Alex Molcan reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out American Mackenzie McDonald 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday afternoon. Molcan, ranked No 46, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR 2.276.105,...
Shapovalov into second round at Vienna, where Taylor Fritz waits
Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by beating Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Shapovalov owns the 4-2 lifetime record against Fritz, but it was the American who took their last meeting a few weeks ago in Tokyo.
Vienna Open: Thiem reaches second round
Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by edging out American Tommy Paul 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Thiem, ranked No 113, will face the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
New dad Medvedev advances to Vienna second round to face Thiem, bashes Basilashvili
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa. —...
“There are some positive signs, but unofficially” – Djokovic cautiously hopeful about playing at Australian Open in 2023
8 – Andy Murray pushed him in the first two sets, but it was win No 5 for Djokovic in Melbourne in 2015, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 (Panoramic) Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade preparing for the final stretch of the 2022 season. The former world number one confirmed his participation at the The Paris Masters, where he will be seeking his seventh title, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is looking to equal Federer’s record of six titles.
Rune on a roll, beats de Minaur to reach Basel second round
Dane Holger Rune reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday afternoon. De Minaur was also the man Rune beat on Saturday in the Stockholm semi-final. Rune, ranked No...
Swiss Indoors Basel: Alcaraz makes quarter-finals
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday evening. A dominant display from the world number 1! 🔥@carlosalcaraz defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in...
Alert: Andy Murray rallies to reach second round at Basel
Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday afternoon. Murray, ranked No 49, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6...
Humbert beats Brooksby in Basel, advances to second round
French qualifier Ugo Humbert reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Wednesday. Humbert, ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed, and Dane Holger Rune next.
Ramos-Vinolas upsets eighth seed Musetti in Basel, advances to second round
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 8 seed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Wednesday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 40, will play Kazakh Alexander Bublik next. Basel ATP 500, other first-round results:. Felix...
Dimitrov stops Monteiro, Rublev next in Vienna
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday afternoon. Dimitrov, ranked No 32, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, next. A 2020 quarter-finalist in Vienna, Dimitrov improved to 4-4 lifetime...
Swiss Indoors: Van De Zandschulp moves into second round
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Van De Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, next. Basle ATP 500, other...
Straight sets for Sinner against Garin in Vienna, moves into second round
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, defeated Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results:. Daniil Medvedev vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili. Dennis...
Shapovalov upsets Fritz, will face Evans in Vienna last eight
Canadian Denis Shapovalov won against American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will face Daniel Evans next. Ahead of his victory, the Canadian beat Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov...
Gasquet, Simon get Paris Masters main draw WCs while Gaston, Thiem get qualifying WCs
Former top 10 players Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon were among four Frenchmen to be awarded wild cards into the main draw of next week’s Rolex-Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 Series event of the season. Gasquet, currently ranked No 74 in the world, will be competing in...
