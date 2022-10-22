Read full article on original website
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon
TOM RIVER, NJ – Ocean County will host its annual parade to celebrate America’s veterans on Friday, November 11th at 9:45 am. The parade starts at the Toms River Shopping Center parking lot at the intersection of Route 37 and Main Street and heads south along Main Street. The event ends with a wreath-laying ceremony and rifle salute at the Veterans Memorial plaza in Downtown Toms River at the intersection of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue. Civic groups, marching bands, veterans organizations and first responders will march in the parade. The post Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen
by Woodbury City Polic Dept. Woodbury, NJ – The Woodbury City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Ronald Clement. Ronald was last seen wearing black or blue hoodie, grey backpack, grey or white jogger sweatpants, and white sneakers. Ronald is 5’10” Tall and 130lbs Ronald Clement was last seen in the area of Hopkins St. and Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ at approximately 8PM on 10/25/2022. Please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @ (856) 845-0064 or Det. Corrine Byerley at 856-845-0065 Ext. 125 if you see Ronald or know of his whereabouts. The post Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Trenton fire being investigated
TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a home after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on Summer Street in Trenton justs after midnight. After putting out the fire, they found the body of 57-year-old Brian Wharton, who was staying at the home. “The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the first block of Summer Street after midnight,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofrio said. “They extinguished the fire and located the body of a deceased adult male on the The post Deadly Trenton fire being investigated appeared first on Shore News Network.
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township incumbent Republican Mayor Michael Reina has secured critical Republican party endorsements during a fierce campaign putting local Republicans against each other. Today, Reina secured the endorsement of us congressman Chris Smith. Smith’s endorsement comes after Reina secured verbal endorsements from county GOP officials. Multiple sources within the Ocean County Republican organization have confirmed that the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, and other local mayors I have signaled in private that they will endorse Reina, but out of fear of retribution from Commissioner Virginia Haines will not make a public endorsement The post Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign appeared first on Shore News Network.
Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Residents concerned with overdevelopment in Jackson Township raised their concern to mayoral candidate Marty Flemming at a campaign meet and greet this week and the candidate’s response was a shock to many. Flemming, who was publicly defending overdevelopment for its ability to bring more tax revenue into the town, was confronted by a member of the audience. The woman was upset over the sheer volume of new warehouses being built across the township, including a planned two million square foot warehouse project in the works by Cardinale Enterprises on Whitesville Road, dubbed “Whitesville Crossing”. Shore News The post Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
New tenant getting ready to move into shuttered Golden Corral in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – Golden Corral opened to much fanfare in Freehold, but for some reason, it seems like it was never destined to succeed. The food was decent, but there was something that just didn’t click between the brand and the community. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and it was the final nail in the coffin. Buffets in New Jersey were shut down effectively by Governor Phil Murphy. Now, a new tenant is moving in, but it’s not as exciting as the one taking over the old Perkins restaurant across the street. The old buffet-style restaurant has been gutted and The post New tenant getting ready to move into shuttered Golden Corral in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton bill could force towns to act quicker on building inspections
TRENTON, NJ – If you have ever tried to build something in the state of New Jersey, you’re probably familiar with the headaches and nightmares involved in the process, depending upon which town you live in. Delays, inconsistent messages, and backups hamper local building inspection departments, but a new law seeks to change that. Assembly Bill No. 573 proposes the owner, agent, or another responsible person in charge of work is required to notify an enforcing agency, in writing, when the work is ready for a required inspection under the Uniform Construction Code (“code”), at least 24 hours prior to The post Trenton bill could force towns to act quicker on building inspections appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A fire at the Silver Ridge apartment complex in Downtown Toms River has displaced multiple families. The first call reporting the fire was received by 911 at around 11:20 pm Sunday night, according to the Toms River Township Police Department. Upon their arrival, first responders saw a large number of people already out of the building, and other residents were knocking on doors to alert other families nearby of the fire. One resident advised police and firefighters they had rescued a woman from an apartment but were not sure if anyone else was in the unit. The post Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments appeared first on Shore News Network.
Motorists warned about dense fog advisory across southern and central New Jersey
The National Weather Service is warning motorists across the southern portion of New Jersey through mid-Wednesday morning. of a dense fog advisory. With temperatures changing and humidity in the air from days of rain, a chance of extremely dense fog with low visibility is expected from Monmouth County south to Cape May County. In particular, the NWS issued advisories for Freehold, Sandy Hook, Jackson Township, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May, Ocean City, Atlantic City and Long Beach Island. The advisory currently extends until 10 am Wednesday morning. Visibility is expected to be less than one-quarter of a mile, especially in Ocean, The post Motorists warned about dense fog advisory across southern and central New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by two men wearing ski caps, driving slowly through neighborhoods in North Dover. According to a statement by the Department Sunday night, the two suspects were driving slowly and are believed to have been scouting out the neighborhood to steal cars in the New Hampshire Avenue and Maplewood Avenue area. “Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the area and possibly entered a resident’s vehicle on Donna Dee Ct., but were not successful,” The post Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply
Trenton, NJ – Legionella bacteria, the microorganism that can lead to Legionnaires Disease and cause pneumonia, has been found in tests of water supplied by the Trenton Water Water Works (TWW). That authority also provides water to Ewing, Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. Samples collected from more than half of the 30 homes tested were positive for the bacteria, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The testing was conducted in September 2022 following the detection of Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, in several homes that were voluntarily tested within the Hamilton Township area served by TWW in July The post Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school
TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database. This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township have arrested Nathan Jones, 20, of Philadelphia, after he pulled a gun and robbed an employee at the Blackwood Clementon Road AT&T mobile store. At around 8:18 pm on Monday, Jones entered the store and got into an argument with an employee. He pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee, then took the worker’s cell phone as he dialed 911. The 911 call went through during the robbery, and police set up a perimeter around the building. Jones was arrested without incident. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun. He was The post Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Completely backwards: Ex-Convicts allowed to work polls, police officers banned in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Assemblyman Jay Weber slammed Trenton Democrats who cater to progressive liberal activists saying they are ‘turning the world upside down’ in a speech before the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Weber said the fact that a criminal convict can get a job inside the polling station as a poll worker, but police officers are banned is a mockery of the election process in New Jersey. “To my colleagues, can you understand why the people of New Jersey look at us and say, ‘You are turning the world upside down?’ Mr. Pierce has paid his debt The post Completely backwards: Ex-Convicts allowed to work polls, police officers banned in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
