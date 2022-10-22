FREEHOLD, NJ – Golden Corral opened to much fanfare in Freehold, but for some reason, it seems like it was never destined to succeed. The food was decent, but there was something that just didn’t click between the brand and the community. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and it was the final nail in the coffin. Buffets in New Jersey were shut down effectively by Governor Phil Murphy. Now, a new tenant is moving in, but it’s not as exciting as the one taking over the old Perkins restaurant across the street. The old buffet-style restaurant has been gutted and The post New tenant getting ready to move into shuttered Golden Corral in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO