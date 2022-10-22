Read full article on original website
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight
BROOKLYN, NY – A 71-year-old woman was shot when a fight between two men inside a Brooklyn deli escalated on Monday. The New York City Police Department today said two men were arguing inside a deli at 1443 Fulton Street when one of them pulled a gun and began firing. Police said the gunman missed his intended target, instead shooting a 71-year-old woman in the thigh. Today, detectives released video surveillance footage from the deli showing the gunman wearing a yellow baseball cap, a dark hoodie and a dark colored jacket. The suspect is described as a black male, approximate The post 71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township have arrested Nathan Jones, 20, of Philadelphia, after he pulled a gun and robbed an employee at the Blackwood Clementon Road AT&T mobile store. At around 8:18 pm on Monday, Jones entered the store and got into an argument with an employee. He pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee, then took the worker’s cell phone as he dialed 911. The 911 call went through during the robbery, and police set up a perimeter around the building. Jones was arrested without incident. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun. He was The post Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store appeared first on Shore News Network.
97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog
NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition The post Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks
Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney’s Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and The post Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan
New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Trenton fire being investigated
TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a home after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on Summer Street in Trenton justs after midnight. After putting out the fire, they found the body of 57-year-old Brian Wharton, who was staying at the home. “The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the first block of Summer Street after midnight,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofrio said. “They extinguished the fire and located the body of a deceased adult male on the The post Deadly Trenton fire being investigated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A fire at the Silver Ridge apartment complex in Downtown Toms River has displaced multiple families. The first call reporting the fire was received by 911 at around 11:20 pm Sunday night, according to the Toms River Township Police Department. Upon their arrival, first responders saw a large number of people already out of the building, and other residents were knocking on doors to alert other families nearby of the fire. One resident advised police and firefighters they had rescued a woman from an apartment but were not sure if anyone else was in the unit. The post Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident
NEWARK, NJ – A juvenile was stabbed during a disturbance that happened Saturday afternoon in the Weequahic section of Newark. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police arrived at the 300 block of Lyons Avene at around 4:50 pm, responding to a shots fired 911 call. Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male with stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and has been reported in stable condition. Police also found spent 9mm shell casings in the area. At this time, no other victims have reported to the hospital. Now, Frage The post Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Zelda Bullock, 74, who was reported missing today. Ms. Bullock, who is diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:05 a.m. at East Kinney Street near Orchard Street. She is described as 5’2”tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Ms. Bullock was wearing a red jacket, sky blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. She resides in Columbia, South Carolina and may be headed to New York. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Bullock so The post Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners
NEW YORK, NY – An argument inside a Brooklyn smoke shop escalated to murder on Tuesday when two men brought their fight outside. The New York City Police Department responded to the store located at 248 4th Avenue at around 10:30 pm to find the 37-year-old male victim had been stabbed in the neck and torso. During the argument, the suspect pulled a sharp object, possibly a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times according to the NYPD. The suspect fled the scene on an electric bike. Police have not made any arrests and no description of the suspect was The post Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver stabbed after Midtown Manhattan fender bender
New York, NY- A minor fender-bender in Midtown Manhattan along West 42nd Street turned into a stabbing after the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash exited his car and stabbed the other driver. The NYPD report the two-vehicle Collision at 460 West 42nd Street in the vicinity of 9th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. After the collision, a passenger in one of the vehicles exited the vehicle and stabbed the 52-year-old driver of the second vehicle. The attacker then returned to his vehicle, which fled the scene. The 52-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital where The post Driver stabbed after Midtown Manhattan fender bender appeared first on Shore News Network.
