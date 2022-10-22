NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition The post Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO