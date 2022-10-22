TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.

