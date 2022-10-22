Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen
by Woodbury City Polic Dept. Woodbury, NJ – The Woodbury City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Ronald Clement. Ronald was last seen wearing black or blue hoodie, grey backpack, grey or white jogger sweatpants, and white sneakers. Ronald is 5’10” Tall and 130lbs Ronald Clement was last seen in the area of Hopkins St. and Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ at approximately 8PM on 10/25/2022. Please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @ (856) 845-0064 or Det. Corrine Byerley at 856-845-0065 Ext. 125 if you see Ronald or know of his whereabouts. The post Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say
Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. The summonses are "related to the dog's aggressive behavior" and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash," authorities said.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Dead Man Found In Trenton Fire; Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigating Along With Detectives From MCPO and TPD
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal fire…
abc27.com
Police searching for suspected thieves who stole from vehicles in Manchester Township
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page, several thefts from unlocked vehicles occurred in Manchester Township last night. On Oct. 23, suspects targeted unlocked vehicles in the Manchester Township area. They stole $3,000 worth of items from the vehicles.
Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident
NEWARK, NJ – A juvenile was stabbed during a disturbance that happened Saturday afternoon in the Weequahic section of Newark. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police arrived at the 300 block of Lyons Avene at around 4:50 pm, responding to a shots fired 911 call. Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male with stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and has been reported in stable condition. Police also found spent 9mm shell casings in the area. At this time, no other victims have reported to the hospital. Now, Frage The post Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Trenton fire being investigated
TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a home after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on Summer Street in Trenton justs after midnight. After putting out the fire, they found the body of 57-year-old Brian Wharton, who was staying at the home. “The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the first block of Summer Street after midnight,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofrio said. “They extinguished the fire and located the body of a deceased adult male on the The post Deadly Trenton fire being investigated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was "staying at the residence.". Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by two men wearing ski caps, driving slowly through neighborhoods in North Dover. According to a statement by the Department Sunday night, the two suspects were driving slowly and are believed to have been scouting out the neighborhood to steal cars in the New Hampshire Avenue and Maplewood Avenue area. “Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the area and possibly entered a resident’s vehicle on Donna Dee Ct., but were not successful,” The post Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Zelda Bullock, 74, who was reported missing today. Ms. Bullock, who is diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:05 a.m. at East Kinney Street near Orchard Street. She is described as 5’2”tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Ms. Bullock was wearing a red jacket, sky blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. She resides in Columbia, South Carolina and may be headed to New York. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Bullock so The post Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Skydiver dead after plunge near Hunterdon County airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
Authorities seek public’s help identifying driver who left pedestrian for dead after crash
Police in Toms River are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Pair Arrested With Pills, Drug Paraphernalia On Jersey Shore
Police said they made two arrests on drug charges in Brick Township. On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:30 p.m., SCU Detectives observed a woman later identified as Tracey Martin, 38, of Brick loitering and asking people for drugs, police said. The ensuing investigation led to the discovery of stolen medications,...
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
