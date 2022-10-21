Read full article on original website
Related
A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates
Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric. Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Jon Stewart Pushes Arizona AG to Admit Trump Lost 2020 Election: “Why Is It So Hard to Just Say Yes?”
Jon Stewart was baffled by a conversation with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich featured in his Apple TV+ series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, when the politician refused to admit the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. The talk show host confronted Brnovich to no avail, and at one point laughed at the absurdity of his claims.
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, pledged to "declare an invasion" over the immigration crisis at the southern border. CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to a law professor who breaks down what Lake means.
kawc.org
Groups want armed Clean Elections USA group banned from ballot intimidation in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Two political groups that encourage voting want a federal judge to order members of Clean Elections USA, some armed and in tactical gear, to stay away from ballot drop boxes in Arizona. A lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the group and founder Melody Jennings of conducting a...
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
KTAR.com
Jon Stewart conducts ‘Problem’ interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets grilled by Jon Stewart over election fraud claims in a promotional video released Tuesday for the host’s Apple TV+ show. In the three-minute excerpt from an upcoming episode of “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Stewart asks Brnovich to state that...
Far-Right Group Sued Over Arizona Drop Box Stakeouts
A far-right group staking out ballot drop boxes in Arizona is being sued by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino over alleged “voter intimidation practices.” The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, accuses Clean Elections USA and QAnon-linked founder Melody Jennings of violating the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voter intimidation, and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits “conspir[ing] to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner.” Clean Elections USA members, among others, have been seen at drop boxes in the state, some armed, many in tactical gear. The lawsuit comes on the heels of three new voter intimidation complaints filed by Arizona residents who say they have been harassed by self-styled “drop box watchers” staking out voting sites in the state. The latest allegations, shared with The Daily Beast by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, have been referred to the FBI and bring the total number of complaints filed, as of Tuesday, to at least six.Read it at Democracy Docket
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
nevalleynews.org
Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot
The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azdem.org
ICYMI: The ‘Most Important Person’ on Kari Lake’s Campaign Mocked Native Americans in Vile, Racist Tweet
Kari Lake’s campaign manager made a deeply racist comparison of all Native Americans to savages who engage in human sacrifice in a vile tweet mocking Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan posted on Twitter, along with a bloody image of human sacrifice.
Kari Lake interview airs after Hobbs refused to debate her
Lake discussed issues such as abortion, taxes, and education. Lake extended an invitation to Hobbs to join her, but she did not show up.
kjzz.org
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
AZFamily
Attorney General warns Valley residents about rise in text message scams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizona consumers about an increase in the number of text scams. Text scams target consumers by sending text messages with links, hoping unsuspecting receivers will tap, offering them free entry into their phones. Nationwide, the Federal Trade Commission logged a record high 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Those scams cost consumers about $131 million last year, which averages to about $900 per victim. The Arizona Attorney General’s office also saw an increase in complaints over the past year about similar scams in the state.
kjzz.org
A new law has banned certain books from Arizona classrooms. How educators are adapting
Schools are adapting to a new state law that went into effect last month on what books they are and are not allowed to use in classrooms and libraries. Under the law’s provisions, schools are prohibited from referring students to or using any sexually explicit material, except for certain specific circumstances. And that’s left some educators in a tough spot.
SignalsAZ
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
Comments / 0