ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates

Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric.  Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Group Sued Over Arizona Drop Box Stakeouts

A far-right group staking out ballot drop boxes in Arizona is being sued by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino over alleged “voter intimidation practices.” The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, accuses Clean Elections USA and QAnon-linked founder Melody Jennings of violating the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voter intimidation, and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits “conspir[ing] to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner.” Clean Elections USA members, among others, have been seen at drop boxes in the state, some armed, many in tactical gear. The lawsuit comes on the heels of three new voter intimidation complaints filed by Arizona residents who say they have been harassed by self-styled “drop box watchers” staking out voting sites in the state. The latest allegations, shared with The Daily Beast by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, have been referred to the FBI and bring the total number of complaints filed, as of Tuesday, to at least six.Read it at Democracy Docket
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections

Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot

The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General warns Valley residents about rise in text message scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizona consumers about an increase in the number of text scams. Text scams target consumers by sending text messages with links, hoping unsuspecting receivers will tap, offering them free entry into their phones. Nationwide, the Federal Trade Commission logged a record high 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Those scams cost consumers about $131 million last year, which averages to about $900 per victim. The Arizona Attorney General’s office also saw an increase in complaints over the past year about similar scams in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy