Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Bobcats Down #24 Penn on Senior Day in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. – Eva Veldhorst and Emilia Massarelli each scored to lead the Bobcats in their 2-0 shutout victory over No. 24 Penn in Hamden on Sunday afternoon at Quinnipiac's Senior Day. The Bobcats earned their second win over a ranked opponent this season with the victory. First year...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Four Second-Period Goals Power No. 3 Bobcats Past Maine

ORONO, Maine — The No. 3 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program scored four goals in the middle 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon, including two in a span of 45 seconds, to lead the Bobcats past Maine 6-2 at the Alfond Sports Arena. Skyler Brind'Amour started the enslaught 45 seconds...
ORONO, ME

