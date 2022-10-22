Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinationsRachelle WrightVan Lear, KY
Country legend Loretta Lynn dead at 90Margaret MinnicksKentucky State
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies at 90deacon920Hurricane Mills, TN
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood dismantles Glencliff
Creek Wood decimated a lowly Glencliff squad on Friday night as the Red Hawks celebrated Homecoming. Creek Wood scored a season-high 49 points in the 49-6 win. Creek Wood’s first half was a clinic as the Red Hawks took a 42-0 lead to halftime. Creek Wood would add another touchdown in the second half and Glencliff would score a touchdown late in the game.
dicksonpost.com
Powlas named Dickson County's new boys basketball coach
Jay Powlas has been named the next head coach of the Dickson County Cougars’ Basketball team. Powlas, a long-time staffer and current Athletic Director at Dickson County High School, will be adding the title of basketball head coach to an already impressive list of responsibilities to Dickson County athletics.
Gallatin, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dicksonpost.com
Dickson falls to Cane Ridge
Cane Ridge defeated Dickson 41-0 on Friday night. It was a rough contest for Dickson County as the Ravens look to be one of the stronger teams in the 6A Region 6 group. With the win, Cane Ridge has moved to 8-1 while Dickson moves to 1-8 with the loss.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Dropped Three Sets to WKU on Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on the Hilltoppers for the final time this regular season on Sunday. The Blue Raiders were only able to scrape together 24 kills on a .159 hitting percentage to go along with three blocks. The Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
mainstreetmaury.com
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
WSMV
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
dicksonpost.com
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
hopeprescott.com
Spring Hill Youth Football Chicken & Dressing Benefit
The Spring Hill School Cafeteria was the place to be Sunday as local volunteers held a chicken & dressing dinner to raise money for youth football. Everyone got in on helping make the benefit a big success…and those attending bragged on how the dressing was too!
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
wgnsradio.com
Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
WSMV
Horse rescued after falling in pool in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department and Fire Department helped rescue a horse from a pool on Monday afternoon. Officials were called to the home after the horse had fallen into an in-ground pool. LFRD was able to get a rope around the horse and lead...
nashvillemoms.com
Why I Love Living in Murfreesboro
I have had the pleasure of calling Murfreesboro home for 15 years now. I moved here for college, and fell in love! Of course, a lot has changed since those days. I have had the opportunity to see this city boom into a thriving community, filled with many different businesses and opportunities. Honestly, there is no place I would rather live…let me tell you why!
