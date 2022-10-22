ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Comments / 10

Cultural Observations
3d ago

And from the ashes arose a Churchs. And there was peace in land.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Shirley Ann Sills Vanness

Shirley Ann Sills Vanness, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Richard Earl and Mary Lou Norris Sills. Shirley attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. She worked for many years as a waitress at the old Mas Amigos and as a store clerk at Lewie’s in Liberty. Shirley made many friends through her time working at both places. Her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker and caretaker to her family.
DAYTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy