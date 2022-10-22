Shirley Ann Sills Vanness, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Richard Earl and Mary Lou Norris Sills. Shirley attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. She worked for many years as a waitress at the old Mas Amigos and as a store clerk at Lewie’s in Liberty. Shirley made many friends through her time working at both places. Her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker and caretaker to her family.

DAYTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO