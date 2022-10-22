Read full article on original website
Cultural Observations
3d ago
And from the ashes arose a Churchs. And there was peace in land.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
bluebonnetnews.com
Shirley Ann Sills Vanness
Shirley Ann Sills Vanness, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Richard Earl and Mary Lou Norris Sills. Shirley attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. She worked for many years as a waitress at the old Mas Amigos and as a store clerk at Lewie’s in Liberty. Shirley made many friends through her time working at both places. Her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker and caretaker to her family.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play
CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov. The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play. On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
WATCH: Injured ship crewman gets helicoptered to hospital
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew helped an injured crewman with a medvac Monday. Watch the video here.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
KBTX.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
Comments / 10