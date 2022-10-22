ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Week 9 D10 FB: Running Kings – Ike’s Bauer, Reynolds’ Wagner, Oil City’s Knox Break Program Rushing Records in Wins

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Oct. 24 D10 VB Playoff Recaps: Seth Hits 1,000 Assists as Mercyhurst Prep Advances, FLB Also Victorious

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Addica Sperry had 26 kills and 17 digs to help fifth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep top 12th-seeded Sharon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22). “We played well tonight against a team that puts up a large block,” Mercyhurst Prep head coach Joe Reynolds said. “We worked around it and pushed through a bit of adversity in the third set.”
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories

CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: D9 1A Volleyball 1st Round Sheffield at Clarion

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield travels to Clarion in District 9 Class 1A volleyball action. Clarion starts its quest for a fifth straight District 9 Class 1A and third straight PIAA Class 1A title when it hosts Sheffield in an opening-round contest. Despite not losing to a...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll

WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Titusville Herald

Bruce M. Process, 68

Bruce M. Process, 68, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital following a brief illness. Bruce was born on September 12, 1954 in Titusville, PA, a son of the late Merse and Evelyn Orovic Process. He was a graduate of Titusville High School,...
CENTERVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs

OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy