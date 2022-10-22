Week 9 D10 FB: Running Kings – Ike’s Bauer, Reynolds’ Wagner, Oil City’s Knox Break Program Rushing Records in Wins

Read full article on original website
Oct. 25 D10 Volleyball Playoffs: Top Seeds Maplewood, West Middlesex, Cochranton Advance in Class 1A
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Top seed Maplewood got off to a great start in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs, knocking off No. 8 Kennedy Catholic 3-0, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5. It was a great start for the Tigers, especially considering how things ended for them last season with a quarterfinal loss to North East.
Oct. 24 D10 VB Playoff Recaps: Seth Hits 1,000 Assists as Mercyhurst Prep Advances, FLB Also Victorious
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Addica Sperry had 26 kills and 17 digs to help fifth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep top 12th-seeded Sharon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22). “We played well tonight against a team that puts up a large block,” Mercyhurst Prep head coach Joe Reynolds said. “We worked around it and pushed through a bit of adversity in the third set.”
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 9 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With another signature performance, this one coming while breaking a pair of program records, Oil City’s Ethen Knox cemented his spot as the Week 9 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 10 Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg. Knox rushed...
District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Playoffs: Brookville Boys Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013; KC, Slippery Rock Girls Advance
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Caleb Kornbau’s goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted Brookville to a 2-1 win over Brockway in the Class 1A first round, securing the Raiders’ first playoff win since 2013. Kornbau scored on a header from Brad Fiscus corner kick.
D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories
CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
Watch Live: D9 1A Volleyball 1st Round Sheffield at Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield travels to Clarion in District 9 Class 1A volleyball action. Clarion starts its quest for a fifth straight District 9 Class 1A and third straight PIAA Class 1A title when it hosts Sheffield in an opening-round contest. Despite not losing to a...
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll
WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
Bruce M. Process, 68
Bruce M. Process, 68, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital following a brief illness. Bruce was born on September 12, 1954 in Titusville, PA, a son of the late Merse and Evelyn Orovic Process. He was a graduate of Titusville High School,...
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Cranberry Township Teen Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Guardrail
VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry Township teen fell asleep at the wheel on Sunday afternoon and crashed his car into a guardrail near mile marker 149 on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday,...
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
PHOTOS: Police, SWAT respond to active situation in Lawrence County
PHOTOS: Police, SWAT respond to active situation in Lawrence County The New Castle police department has issued a warning, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. (WPXI/WPXI)
Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
