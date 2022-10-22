ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

Week 9 2022 D9 FB Recaps: Baughman TD; Narby Int Give Cameron Co. OT Win; Union/ACV Tops Ridgway; RV Holds Off Bway

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
d9and10sports.com

D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories

CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
CLARION, PA
wesb.com

Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning

Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
WTAJ

Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man charged with strangulation

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
bobscaping.com

NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania

The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. ​The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wesb.com

Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion

There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
LEWIS RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
SYKESVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

