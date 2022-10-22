Week 9 2022 D9 FB Recaps: Baughman TD; Narby Int Give Cameron Co. OT Win; Union/ACV Tops Ridgway; RV Holds Off Bway

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories
CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Playoffs: Brookville Boys Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013; KC, Slippery Rock Girls Advance
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Caleb Kornbau’s goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted Brookville to a 2-1 win over Brockway in the Class 1A first round, securing the Raiders’ first playoff win since 2013. Kornbau scored on a header from Brad Fiscus corner kick.
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Fire destroys home in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man charged with strangulation
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured, One Life-Flighted Following Crash on Interstate 80 in Graham Township
GRAHAM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured after a 76-year-old driver experienced a medical episode and crashed into an embankment in Graham Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Graham Township,...
bobscaping.com
NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania
The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
Looking back: How the Aaronsburg Story thrust Centre County into the spotlight 73 years ago
More than 30,000 people came together for a mass demonstration against racial and religious intolerance.
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
wesb.com
Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion
There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
Tioga County village gets additional $1.2M for drinking water system
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County Government provides minutes from October 20 Commissoners meeting
MINUTES – Meeting Minutes – October 6, 2022. Marsha Dippold – Employee Support Director Dickinson Center Inc. Potter County Food Pantry Members: Dawn Bacon with Austin Food Pantry; Brenda West with Shinglehouse Food Pantry; Ruth Davis with Ulysses Food Pantry; Keri Powell with God’s Country Food Pantry.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Side-by-Side Hit-and-Run Crash in Warsaw Township
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Warsaw Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened on Burcher Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, around 9:30 p.m. on September 29. Police say a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx T4 UTV driven by...
Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
