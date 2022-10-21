ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he's selling them anyway

Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening's earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla's market value is $650 billion -- down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally

Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?

We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas

A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla

Toyota is struggling with its shift to electric vehicles, and it is reportedly considering major changes in its EV plans driven by Tesla’s manufacturing strategy. However, it may slow down some of its existing electric vehicle programs. For years, we have been reporting on how Toyota has been lagging...
Tesla Could Cut Production Costs By Half, Igniting Rumors Of Cheaper Tesla Model

During Tesla’s latest earnings call, Elon Musk said that the EV maker is working on a new platform that could slash its production costs by half. This cheaper platform would be the company’s third, and it’s stoking rumors about the long-forgotten $25,000 Tesla, anecdotally known as the Tesla Model 2, according to Automotive News.
Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way

Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-ton Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race

For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
EU Warned Germany Against China Port Buy

By Markus Wacket (Reuters) The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources. Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of...

