Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Drops First-Class On International Flights
American Airlines Group Inc. is moving forward with plans to phase out its first-class seating option on international flights in favor of new premium seating for its high-end and business-class travelers. American Airlines confirmed it would drop its first-class seating on long-haul flights during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, citing...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
dallasexpress.com
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops Amid Real Estate Rut
Homebuilder activity is the latest area to feel the pain from the current headwinds in the real estate market. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), homebuilder sentiment declined in October for the 10th consecutive month amid a perfect storm of rising interest rates, supply chain issues around building materials, and falling home prices that took their toll on construction.
Comments / 0