Growing up as a Chinese Mexican person, I lived much of my life thinking I was the only one. This belief was exacerbated by many of the Hispanic people I grew up with in Texas, who would look at me or my mother in disbelief at how good our Spanish was. Then there was the derogatory word “chino,” a dismissive and hurtful identifier some Spanish-speaking people use to refer to anyone who looks Asian. For a long time, I was hesitant to claim my Latinidad because I knew people would question it, so I simply began to identify as Asian American — even though it wasn’t the identity that most accurately reflected my truth.

2 DAYS AGO