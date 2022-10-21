Read full article on original website
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about
Backed by news articles and historical sources, Stacker compiled a list of 20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about.
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report
After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
Mic
The beautiful complexity of being Asian Latino
Growing up as a Chinese Mexican person, I lived much of my life thinking I was the only one. This belief was exacerbated by many of the Hispanic people I grew up with in Texas, who would look at me or my mother in disbelief at how good our Spanish was. Then there was the derogatory word “chino,” a dismissive and hurtful identifier some Spanish-speaking people use to refer to anyone who looks Asian. For a long time, I was hesitant to claim my Latinidad because I knew people would question it, so I simply began to identify as Asian American — even though it wasn’t the identity that most accurately reflected my truth.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest
Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (Guest Column)
On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native. This comes four months after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences sent Littlefeather an apology for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, when she stepped in for Marlon Brando and declined the award because of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. And it comes mere weeks after Littlefeather’s death. For the controversial...
Systemic racism blunts the genetic diversity of urban wildlife
From piping plovers to coyotes, eastern bluebirds to mountain lions, urban wildlife takes many forms — differing from other undomesticated wildlife in that such animals have adapted to a life that involves close contact with humans. That proximity sometimes has effects on both sides, creating feedback loops that can be positive or negative. For example, some human activities may encourage the domination of West Nile Virus vectors like house sparrows over other bird species, whereas restoring wetlands can attract more diverse species of birds and insects like dragonflies.
The best political cartoons in recent history
Election cycles, recycled (DAVE GRANLUND-USA TODAY NETWORK) As the United States prepares for the political surge in November and ahead of the 2023 hoopla, we're turning back the clock for some of the best cartoonish levity in recent history. From the mid-2010s to the 2020 circus, these are our picks for the best editorial cartoons...Political Cartoons Mike Thompson-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MARC MURPHY-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons ANDY MARLETTE-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MIKE THOMPSON-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons DAVE GRANLUND-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MIKE THOMPSON-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons ANDY MARLETTE-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons JOEY WEATHERFORD-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons USA TODAY...
The US Is Getting A New Quarter & It's Huge For Asian American History
Americans are getting a brand new coin and it commemorates an important part of film history. The U.S. Mint announced the new coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, will go on sale next week. The new U.S. quarter shows Wong’s face and manicured...
Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
Review: Two films on the Indigenous experience you must see
Reviewer Darleen Ortega takes look at two movies that lift up unheard voices at this year's Portland Film Festival. This story is part of our ongoing series on the Portland Film Festival. Click here for more coverage. Among the multitude of offerings at the Portland Film Festival this year, several films lift up wisdom and submerged stories that deserve an audience. Here are two of them: Powerlands "Powerlands" is the work of Navajo filmmaker Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso. At age 19 (just eight years ago), she set out to capture the struggles of her own Diné community's resistance against Peabody...
Secularism as scapegoat
In the 21st century, maybe the problem is that Christianity has become too easy and brittle
The Verge
Go read this special Nature issue on racism in science
The journal Nature published a special issue on racism in science this week. In it, Black and Indigenous scientists, doctors, and researchers share how they’ve experienced racism in their work. Many of them experienced discrimination as they entered their chosen fields, then faced backlash as they called out wrongdoing in those same places. It takes bravery to share this kind of pain so publicly. Their stories are raw and revelatory.
