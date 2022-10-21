ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report

After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
Mic

The beautiful complexity of being Asian Latino

Growing up as a Chinese Mexican person, I lived much of my life thinking I was the only one. This belief was exacerbated by many of the Hispanic people I grew up with in Texas, who would look at me or my mother in disbelief at how good our Spanish was. Then there was the derogatory word “chino,” a dismissive and hurtful identifier some Spanish-speaking people use to refer to anyone who looks Asian. For a long time, I was hesitant to claim my Latinidad because I knew people would question it, so I simply began to identify as Asian American — even though it wasn’t the identity that most accurately reflected my truth.
The Guardian

I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest

Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
Variety

How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (Guest Column)

On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native. This comes four months after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences sent Littlefeather an apology for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, when she stepped in for Marlon Brando and declined the award because of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. And it comes mere weeks after Littlefeather’s death. For the controversial...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Systemic racism blunts the genetic diversity of urban wildlife

From piping plovers to coyotes, eastern bluebirds to mountain lions, urban wildlife takes many forms — differing from other undomesticated wildlife in that such animals have adapted to a life that involves close contact with humans. That proximity sometimes has effects on both sides, creating feedback loops that can be positive or negative. For example, some human activities may encourage the domination of West Nile Virus vectors like house sparrows over other bird species, whereas restoring wetlands can attract more diverse species of birds and insects like dragonflies.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best political cartoons in recent history

Election cycles, recycled (DAVE GRANLUND-USA TODAY NETWORK) As the United States prepares for the political surge in November and ahead of the 2023 hoopla, we're turning back the clock for some of the best cartoonish levity in recent history. From the mid-2010s to the 2020 circus, these are our picks for the best editorial cartoons...Political Cartoons Mike Thompson-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MARC MURPHY-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons ANDY MARLETTE-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MIKE THOMPSON-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons DAVE GRANLUND-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons MIKE THOMPSON-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons ANDY MARLETTE-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons JOEY WEATHERFORD-USA TODAY NETWORKPolitical Cartoons USA TODAY...
TheConversationAU

Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained

It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
Lake Oswego Review

Review: Two films on the Indigenous experience you must see

Reviewer Darleen Ortega takes look at two movies that lift up unheard voices at this year's Portland Film Festival. This story is part of our ongoing series on the Portland Film Festival. Click here for more coverage. Among the multitude of offerings at the Portland Film Festival this year, several films lift up wisdom and submerged stories that deserve an audience. Here are two of them: Powerlands "Powerlands" is the work of Navajo filmmaker Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso. At age 19 (just eight years ago), she set out to capture the struggles of her own Diné community's resistance against Peabody...
PORTLAND, OR
The Verge

Go read this special Nature issue on racism in science

The journal Nature published a special issue on racism in science this week. In it, Black and Indigenous scientists, doctors, and researchers share how they’ve experienced racism in their work. Many of them experienced discrimination as they entered their chosen fields, then faced backlash as they called out wrongdoing in those same places. It takes bravery to share this kind of pain so publicly. Their stories are raw and revelatory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy