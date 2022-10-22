Read full article on original website
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
KRDO
German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of a German parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan says any changes to the China-Taiwan relationship must occur peacefully. The call came after China’s ruling Communist Party wrote its rejection of Taiwan independence into its party constitution on Saturday. The German delegation met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at her office on Monday. Delegation head Peter Heidt noted China’s intimidation of Taiwan. He said any change to the status quo must be peaceful and after both sides have reached a consensus. Tsai did not refer to the amending of the Communist Party’s constitution in her remarks.
KRDO
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says. Edi Rama began a three-day visit on Sunday, meeting with caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The two discussed common challenges facing the countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” Lapid’s office said. Rama’s trip came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
KRDO
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally...
Germany agrees plan to legalise recreational cannabis
Germany on Wednesday paved the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, a step which would leave it with one of the most liberal cannabis policies in Europe. In the Netherlands, seen as a pioneer on cannabis policy, the sale, possession and consumption of small amounts of the drug has been tolerated by authorities since 1976.
KRDO
Iran releases footage from prison fire, adding to mystery
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Sunday released security footage that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates, an effort to clarify the government’s narrative amid growing international pressure. The purported CCTV footage...
KRDO
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The e-commerce giant said in a news release the payment option will be available for select customers beginning on Tuesday. By Black Friday, it will be available nationally. Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses. Amazon’s move to offer more payment options comes as sluggish online sales have pushed the company to put the brakes on its warehouse expansion plans. Retailers have also been skittish about the holiday shopping season and are offering more discounts to clear bloated inventories and lure in inflation-hit consumers.
KRDO
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping’s third term
BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is...
KRDO
China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.
KRDO
Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended without a verdict when jurors informed the judge that continuing to deliberate would leave them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” Jury selection in the second trial begins Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges in a prosecution that once included Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office last year.
KRDO
Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.
KRDO
China’s exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%
BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth weakened in September while imports rebounded from a contraction as economic growth improved. Official data showed exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August’s 7% growth. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month’s 0.2% contraction. The figures were in line with expectations that Chinese exports were likely to weaken as global consumer demand cools at a time when the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 55% over a year earlier but were off slightly from August levels.
KRDO
2 Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests.
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night. Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and...
KRDO
Macron: Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia
Rome (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday it’s up to Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, and he cautioned that the end of war “can’t be the consecration of the law of the strongest.”. Speaking at the opening of...
