wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestletalk.com
Amazing Tribute To Late WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall
Diamond Dallas Page has posted a beautiful tribute to the late Scott Hall, one day after what would have been the Bad Guy’s 64th birthday. Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022 after a short battle with illness, with the entire wrestling world paying tribute to the iconic former WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 October 28
If WWE fans want to check out Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week, they’ll have to remember to flip channels!. For next week’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that fans will have to move the channel over to FS1. Taking to their social media...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star To Appear On Talk Show
A top AEW star is set to appear on a talk show. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the company’s top stars with her impressive undefeated streak at 39-0. Cargill has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. She has also...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
wrestletalk.com
Latest AEW Acquisition Revealed On AEW Rampage
Congratulations are in order for the newest member of the AEW roster after a star who has been appearing is finally confirmed as All Elite. Congratulations are in order for Willow Nightingale who after her match against Leila Grey, was announced to be officially, All Elite!. After the announcement however,...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against
A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
wrestletalk.com
The Miz Teases His Secret Could ‘Break The Internet’
With WWE Raw set to kick off at the top of the hour, are we any closer to learning The Miz’s massive secret?. Last week on WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano teased that he knew a secret about the Miz that was potentially so bad, it could get him cancelled!
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Report About Backstage Heat
An AEW star has fired back at reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently calling it “careless reporting.”. In the October 24, 2022 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer claimed:. “I’m not sure what the story is but it was...
wrestletalk.com
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/24) - Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley, Finn Balor Vs. Karl Anderson And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 24, 2022, coming to you live from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Damage CTRL leader, Bayley in a non-title bout. The two have been involved in a bitter feud with one another since Bayley returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August. This led to a trios match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, during which Damage CTRL were able to conquer Belair and her teammates, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley later challenged Belair to a ladder match at Extreme Rules, but ultimately ended up falling short. "The Role Model" made it abundantly clear last week that she wasn't yet done with Belair. Which woman will come out on top when they go head to head once again?
