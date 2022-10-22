Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Popular Star Injured On SmackDown
WWE has announced an injury to a popular star occurred during tonight’s edition (October 21) of SmackDown on FOX. After SmackDown went off the air, WWE announced an injury sustained by Sheamus after a vicious post-match attack by The Bloodline. Writing on social media, WWE announced:. “BREAKING: Due to...
wrestletalk.com
Amazing Tribute To Late WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall
Diamond Dallas Page has posted a beautiful tribute to the late Scott Hall, one day after what would have been the Bad Guy’s 64th birthday. Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022 after a short battle with illness, with the entire wrestling world paying tribute to the iconic former WWE star.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Asking Price For Deal With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed their asking price for a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time world champion across various promotions and considered by many to be one of the all-time greats inside the ring. Angle retired from in-ring competition in...
wrestletalk.com
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against
A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/24) - Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley, Finn Balor Vs. Karl Anderson And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 24, 2022, coming to you live from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Damage CTRL leader, Bayley in a non-title bout. The two have been involved in a bitter feud with one another since Bayley returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August. This led to a trios match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, during which Damage CTRL were able to conquer Belair and her teammates, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley later challenged Belair to a ladder match at Extreme Rules, but ultimately ended up falling short. "The Role Model" made it abundantly clear last week that she wasn't yet done with Belair. Which woman will come out on top when they go head to head once again?
wrestlinginc.com
Gerald Brisco Believes WWE NXT Team Is Destined For Stardom
WWE Hall of Famer and former backstage producer Gerald Brisco has been involved with the wrestling industry for nearly 50 years. Working with his brother Jack, the Brisco Brothers became a highly-lauded tag team in the industry. Speaking with the hosts of SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Brisco revealed that there is one young tag team in the company that has recently caught his eye.
wrestletalk.com
AEW References Beating NXT In Ratings On Rampage
After AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT in the ratings on Tuesday for the special resurrection of the head to head war, of course they mentioned it on AEW Rampage!. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, AEW Tag Team champs The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as AEW Rampage returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Date & Location Revealed
WWE has officially announced the date and location for the 2023 edition of the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event. Unlike the 2022 edition earlier this year, Elimination Chamber 2023 will not be taking place in Saudi Arabia, but rather in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. The timing...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers For October 21 TV Tapings
Spoilers have been revealed for the IMPACT television tapings which took place on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels.
ComicBook
Triple H Update Heading Into Tonight's WWE Raw
Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back at Monday Night Raw this week in Charlotte, NC, as confirmed by Fightful before tonight's episode began. "The Game" was absent from the show last week due to testing positive for COVID-19. By all accounts, Levesque was perfectly fine last week and had to simply wait out the required quarantine after the positive test.
