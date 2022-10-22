Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 24, 2022, coming to you live from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Damage CTRL leader, Bayley in a non-title bout. The two have been involved in a bitter feud with one another since Bayley returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August. This led to a trios match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, during which Damage CTRL were able to conquer Belair and her teammates, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley later challenged Belair to a ladder match at Extreme Rules, but ultimately ended up falling short. "The Role Model" made it abundantly clear last week that she wasn't yet done with Belair. Which woman will come out on top when they go head to head once again?

