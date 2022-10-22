Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Kicks Off With A Banger & Bray Wyatt Tease
With WWE SmackDown kicking off with Solo Sikoa with the Bloodline versus Sheamus with The Brawling Brutes, the show is off to a hot start!. With Wade Barrett on commentary referencing Sheamus’ warm up for the match including training with Liv Morgan, the hard hitter held nothing back on the youngest member of the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Former Faction Mate’s New Character Tease
A WWE star has a hilarious reaction to their former faction mate teasing a new character during a vignette on NXT Halloween Havoc. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account and Instagram removing profile pics and all posts, there wasn’t a lot of new information about the possible future direction.
wrestletalk.com
Two Monster Sized Matches Made For Crown Jewel
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown (October 21) a giant match was added to the card for Crown Jewel, a monster sized one that is. After a face to face in the ring which impressively highlighted the enormity of both of them, Omos and Braun Strowman was made official for WWE’s upcoming premium live event hailing from Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases New Character In Fiery Vignette
In a segment during NXT Halloween Havoc, a WWE star featured in a vignette where he set his former character ablaze. In the short clip, the former T-Bar and before that known as Dominik Dijakovic was seen setting fire to his former Retribution mask. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account...
wrestletalk.com
First Ever NXT Casket Match At Halloween Havoc
For the first time ever in NXT (according to commentary) a casket match took two stars to the limit at Halloween Havoc. With the casket match being noted on commentary as the first in the history of NXT, Vic Joseph also mentioned the last casket match which featured the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Reveals What He Finds Hardest In WWE
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about the one thing in WWE that he struggles with the most. Paul shocked WWE fans with his surprisingly adept in-ring performance at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match with the Miz against Dominik and Rey Mysterio, and again at WWE SummerSlam 2022 in singles competition against the Miz.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Cora Jade Plans To ‘Create Magic’ At Halloween Havoc
WWE NXT star Cora Jade is opening up about being in NXT and what to expect from her in the ring at Halloween Havoc. NXT star Cora Jade describes what fans can expect to see from her grudge match against Roxanne Perez on Saturday at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc live on Peacock.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Plans Revealed For Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
With Bray Wyatt back in WWE and set to appear again on SmackDown tonight (October 21) backstage plans have already leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt is set for a backstage segment on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Elsewhere in the report, the lantern used...
wrestletalk.com
Hikuleo Addresses Karl Anderson Match Situation
NJPW star Hikuleo has spoken out with regards to the situation surrounding his scheduled match against Karl Anderson. Karl Anderson is still the NJPW NEVER Openweight champion, despite recently re-signing to WWE, with him and Luke Gallows returning on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. The two were originally...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Report About Backstage Heat
An AEW star has fired back at reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently calling it “careless reporting.”. In the October 24, 2022 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer claimed:. “I’m not sure what the story is but it was...
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers For October 21 TV Tapings
Spoilers have been revealed for the IMPACT television tapings which took place on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW President Reacts To WWE Double Booking Title Holder
New Japan Pro Wrestling president Takami Ohbari has reacted to the recent double booking of a NJPW title holder by WWE. While the reunion of The O.C. on Raw may have come to a shock as fans, perhaps more shockingly is that Karl Anderson is still a title holder for NJPW.
wrestletalk.com
AEW References Beating NXT In Ratings On Rampage
After AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT in the ratings on Tuesday for the special resurrection of the head to head war, of course they mentioned it on AEW Rampage!. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, AEW Tag Team champs The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as AEW Rampage returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Halloween Havoc Features Brutal Ambulance Match
A pair of star making performances at NXT Halloween Havoc in a big Ambulance match between Julius Creed and Damon Kemp. With Julius Creed fighting on behalf of his brother Brutus Creed’s career, the stakes were high and the physicality of the match showed it!. Using all available items...
wrestletalk.com
Goldberg Addresses WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has spoken out about how much time he has left under his current WWE contract and a fascinating request from Stephanie McMahon. Appearing on the Roman Atwood podcast, Goldberg said:. “My relationship with WWE has never been a hundred percent on the up and up because I worked for...
A spooky ant photo is sending the internet into a frenzy this Halloween
Twitter users have posted about how this photo is terrifying while the Lithuanian photographer winning awards for the photo of an ant.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suggests Current Storyline Will Lead To Popular Persona Returning
An AEW star has suggested that their current storyline will lead to a popular persona returning. Matt Hardy has left an endearing legacy on the wrestling business through a three decade career that has spanned WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH and AEW. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Hardy...
Comments / 0