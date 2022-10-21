Read full article on original website
Alector promotes Clare Hunt to chief people officer
Alector has promoted Clare Hunt to the role of chief people officer. Hunt, who joined the company in 2017, will continue to lead the organization’s people strategy and operations. “As a vital member of the executive committee, Clare has proven capabilities in aligning our people strategy with our corporate...
How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible
As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which runs through October, one PR firm is promoting training to make the workplace more inclusive. Current Global launched the communications training as part of a larger initiative to meet the highest accessibility standards. “The work that we are doing really has...
Entrada hires Angela Busà as SVP to lead client experience team
Entrada has tapped Angela Busà as SVP, a role in which she’ll lead the company’s client experience team. Busà most recently served as SVP, client services at Eversana Intouch. Busà arrives with 20 years of experience in pharma marketing and communications, including assignments for Novo Nordisk...
NBCUniversal’s Lauren Zweifler and Yusuf Chuku preview their MM+M Media Summit keynote
The two execs, members of the company’s insights and research team, discuss the importance of identity and representation in health media. Learn more about the MM+M Media Summit here.
